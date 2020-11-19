SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRTCAL , a leading mobile SSP focused on Demand-Path Optimization (DPO) for mobile app developers, today announced it ranked No. 290 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. VRTCAL grew 377% between 2016 and 2019.



Todd Wooten, Founder and President of VRTCAL had this to say: “We are extremely proud of the measurable results that VRTCAL’s clients continue to see in their business, which in turn has landed us on this esteemed list of the fastest-growing tech companies. We’re committed to moving the needle for the mobile app advertising ecosystem and helping app developers progress toward the most efficient model possible.”

VRTCAL’s 290th ranking on Deloitte’s list of Fastest-Growing Companies comes on the heels of the release of its latest SDKs for Android and iOS mobile devices, which includes support for VAST and rewarded video, providing app developers with a more efficient software development kit that combines display and video advertising revenue sources and mediation. VRTCAL’s advanced architecture equips app developers with higher efficiencies and increased revenues from their ad stack for their video ad inventory to service advertisers' needs to continue to reach consumers where they spend the most time.

For more than 25 years, Deloitte has been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms to biotech — permeates multiple facets of life. For a complete list of winners, please visit: https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/us/Documents/technology-media-telecommunications/us-tmt-fast-500-2020-winners-list.pdf .

About VRTCAL Markets, Inc. (“VRTCAL”)

VRTCAL is the only open SSP and SaaS company focused on Demand-Path Optimization, reducing the vertical distance between mobile publishers and advertisers, and developing technologies that make a difference. The VRTCAL platform is a proprietary architecture that offers SDKs, oRTB, multiple mediation types, innovative technologies to increase publisher inventory value, and a MarketPlace with premium brands and advertisers. VRTCAL has offices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

