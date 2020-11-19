Mountain View, CA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that Eric Newcomer has joined WSO2 as chief technology officer (CTO). Eric comes to WSO2 from Citibank, where he most recently served as global head of security architecture and strategy for the Consumer Bank. He brings more than 35 years of leadership and innovation in enterprise architecture and technologies, open standards, and open source software.

Hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments now rely on WSO2’s open source, cloud-native solutions to drive their digital transformation—executing over 6 trillion transactions annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management, these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver the digital services and applications powering their businesses.

At WSO2, Eric will play a strategic role in contributing to the company’s technical vision, leading the rollout of WSO2’s next generation of solutions, and promoting the adoption of WSO2 products and services across enterprises worldwide. He is based out of WSO2’s New York office.

“I have had the great pleasure of knowing Eric through our years of working together on open source initiatives where he has contributed to many of the standards driving today’s enterprise, consumer and mobile applications,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “Eric’s innovation and his success in leading some of the world’s largest financial firms in navigating their technology strategies and adoption will be invaluable as we drive our next stage of growth.”

“I have known Sanjiva for nearly two decades. He is a man of vision, purpose and action, and the opportunity to work together is one of my motivations for joining WSO2,” said Eric Newcomer, WSO2 CTO. “WSO2 is at the forefront in providing the cloud-native technologies essential for participating in a global economy increasingly driven by trusted digital products and services. I’m excited to work closely with Sanjiva and the team in taking the company to the next level.”

About Eric Newcomer

For nearly a decade, Eric held senior architecture roles at two of the world’s leading financial firms: Credit Suisse and Citibank. There he focused on introducing new technologies and best practices, including open source, big data, microservices, Docker and Kubernetes.

Prior to his most recent role at Citibank, Eric served as global head of architecture and innovation for the Treasury and Trade Services division there. Before joining Citigroup, he was the chief architect, Investment Banking division at Credit Suisse. Eric also served as CTO at IONA Technologies until its acquisition by Progress Software. Prior to this role, he was a distinguished engineer at Digital Equipment Corporation (now part of HP), specializing in database and transaction processing.

Long a proponent of open standards and open source, Eric has served on the Eclipse Foundation and OSGi Alliance boards of directors, and he chaired the OSGi Enterprise Expert Group. He is the co-author of WS-Transactions and has contributed to many other industry standards, including SOAP, WSDL, UDDI, WS-Security, OTS, AMQP, STDL, and XA. Additionally, he oversaw IONA’s participation in open source projects, such as CXF, ActiveMQ, and Camel.

Eric is the author or co-author of three widely respected textbooks: Principles of Transaction Processing (with Phil Bernstein), Understanding Web Services, and Understanding SOA with Web Services (with Greg Lomow). He is also co-author of a patent on mobile messaging technology.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Molly Ryner Lewis Global Communications for WSO2 619-308-5238