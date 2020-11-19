LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey AI technology has connected parents with much needed virtual educational enrichment activities for their children in the midst of COVID-19.



At the onset of COVID-19, many states took a proactive approach to education by complementing the existing classroom standard with a virtual learning model in an effort to implement safer social distancing measures, particularly in densely populated areas of the country. With children now being out of the classroom environment for extended periods of time, the consequence of this shift has parents searching for ways to keep their children socially engaged through one-on-one instruction and enrichment activities that supplement the virtual school environments.

Inuvo’s education client provides virtual STEAM programs designed to engage children in fun ways both virtually and socially, with flexible schedules that accommodate working parents and Inuvo’s IntentKey was the solution for finding this audience. These parents were interested in ways to help children who were falling behind and struggling, while on the other end of the spectrum parents of high performing children who were looking for ways to help them thrive through innovative learning, hands on projects, reading, and social accountability.

“What was traditionally an in-person model had to be quickly adapted to go virtual for the current state of the pandemic,” said Tristan Cameron, VP of Sales & Account Management. “Our client quickly shifted their business model so they could continue serving families, albeit virtually and the IntentKey was able to help them keep their business moving forward by identifying audience signals aligned with their revised model.”

Ms. Cameron added, “Further, our education client is now building brand awareness with new audiences that expands their footprint for this extended operating model that will be sustainable even after the pandemic. Children have become more comfortable with virtual learning and parents confident in convenient virtual models that work for busy families. There has been such success, the campaign continues to expand in scope.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase and a greater number of school districts across the country move to a virtual learning model, these educational enrichment and tutoring opportunities will be more important than ever. With Inuvo’s IntentKey AI technology, our education client will be able to connect with those parents looking for this expertise.

About the IntentKeyTM

Inuvo®’s IntentKeyTM is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com