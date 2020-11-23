SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Oil, a long-time sponsor of MADD Canada’s Project Red Ribbon awareness campaign, is leading the effort to spread the sober driving message in the Atlantic Region once again this holiday season.



Running until January 4, Project Red Ribbon raises awareness about the risks of impaired driving, and encourages motorists to always drive sober. MADD Canada Chapter and Community Leaders distribute red ribbons and red ribbon car decals for the public to display as a symbol of their commitment to sober driving and as a tribute to the thousands of Canadians killed or injured each year in alcohol and/or drug related crashes.

“The holiday gatherings and celebrations may be a bit smaller this year due to the pandemic, but the risk for impaired driving remains,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Our Atlantic Region Chapters and Community Leaders are dedicated to preventing impaired driving, and we are proud to partner with Irving Oil in this effort.”



For more than 10 years, Irving Oil has joined MADD Canada to share the sober driving message. As Official Sponsor of Project Red Ribbon, Irving Oil proudly displays the red ribbon decals on its fleet vehicles, which cover over 5 million miles each year throughout Atlantic Canada and New England. The vehicles provide a highly-visible, mobile awareness message that is seen by thousands of motorists every day. The company also trains it drivers to identify and report suspected impaired drivers.

“Irving Oil is proud to join MADD Canada to bring this life-saving message to roads and highways throughout our communities,” said Adam Gilmore, Director of Delivered Energy at Irving Oil. “Our fleet travels millions of miles each year, and the safety of our employees, our customers and our communities is always our top priority. We are proud to do our part to make roads safer by raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, encouraging everyone to drive sober and by reporting potential impaired drivers.”

“Irving Oil and its drivers play a vital role in sharing the sober driving message, and have been enthusiastic and consistent champions for safer roads and safer communities,” said Ms. Hancock. “They continue to demonstrate leadership and commitment to raising awareness and preventing impaired driving.”



Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes. Irving Oil and MADD Canada are encouraging all Canadians to do their part to prevent these tragedies by:

Planning ahead when you know you will be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs; take a cab or bus, arrange a designated driver or plan to stay over.

Never driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired. The call you make could save a life.



Canadians can get their red ribbon or red ribbon car decal (through the MADD Canada website at www.madd.ca, by contacting 1-800-665-6233 or info@madd.ca, or through local Chapters and Community Leaders.



MADD Canada thanks its national 2020 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support, including: Irving Oil Limited, Uber, BMO Financial Group and Cascades Canada ULC. For a full list of this year’s Project Red Ribbon sponsors, visit www.madd.ca.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



About Irving Oil

Irving Oil is an international refining and marketing company with a history of long-term partnerships and relationships. Founded in 1924, Irving Oil operates Canada’s largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, along with more than 900 fuelling locations and a network of distribution terminals spanning Eastern Canada and New England. We also operate Ireland’s only refinery, located in the village of Whitegate. In 2019, Irving Oil expanded its presence in Ireland by acquiring Top Oil, a leading supplier of home heating oil, petrol and diesel fuel. Irving Oil established its European operations in 2014 with an office in London, England, and tankage in Amsterdam. Named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for five consecutive years, we have a strong customer and community focus and are committed to future growth. Learn more at facebook.com/irvingoil or www.irvingoil.com.

For more information, contact: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223 or Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or Katherine d’Entremont, Irving Oil Corporate Communications, (506) 654.7162 or Katherine.d’