PHARMAGEST GROUP IS INCLUDED IN THE

MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP INDEX

MSCI Inc., a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, included the PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE share in its MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP index after updating its constituents. This prestigious international index is a benchmark for global large and mid caps.

Announced as of 10 November 2020 by MSCI Inc., PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE share’s inclusion in the MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP index will take effect on 30 November 2020 after the close of trading.

In addition to the MSCI Global Small Cap, Pharmagest Group is also included in three other indexes: the CAC SMALL, the CAC All-Tradable (by inclusion) and the Gaïa Index.

Thierry Chapusot, Chairman of Pharmagest Group’s Board of Directors, commented: “Pharmagest Group, and all its teams, are driven by a culture of innovation where technology becomes a tool serving the health and the well-being of the maximum number of people. Reflecting all our efforts, our patient-centred strategy, our efficient business model and our improved financial profile, today we have reached a market capitalization of more than €1.5 billion. Having in this way advanced to the level of large international groups, we are determined to remain on this path and maintain our competitive lead. We are honoured and proud to have to be included in this prestigious index which highlights the attractiveness of our share for investors”.

About Pharmagest Group : www.pharmagest.com

With more than 1,100 employees and “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

Indices: CAC ® SMALL, CAC ® All-Tradable (ex-SBF 250) and the Gaïa-Index

European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and French tax-advantaged PEA PME equity savings accounts

