EQUASENS ACCELERATES ITS DIGITAL TRAINING STRATEGY FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF EREVO,

A LEADING PURE-PLAY E-LEARNING PROVIDER

Acquisition of a controlling 80% stake in Erevo, which is expected to generate revenue of €7.4 million in 2025, with profitability in line with the Group’s performance

Expansion of Equasens’ healthcare-professional training offering, alongside Atoopharm, to deliver best-in-class industry standards

Further strengthening of Equasens’ services portfolio, complementing its software and hardware solutions





Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 January 2026, 08:00 CET – Equasens (ISIN: FR0012882389 – Ticker: EQS), a leading provider of digital solutions for healthcare professionals, today announced the acquisition of an 80% controlling interest in Erevo, a pure-play digital training company dedicated to healthcare professionals.



Erevo, a leading integrated French provider of digital continuing education in healthcare

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Marseille, Erevo is an innovative professional training company that designs, produces and delivers online courses for healthcare professionals, including nurses, general practitioners, podiatrists, physiotherapists and dental surgeons. With a current workforce of approximately 65 employees, the company offers a fully digital portfolio delivered primarily through video-based content and virtual classrooms, comprising continuing professional development programmes and a range of professional practice assessment modules. All programmes are eligible for funding under the ANDPC1 and FIFPL2 schemes, the two principal funding bodies for continuing education for self-employed healthcare professionals in France.

Erevo is recognised for its distinctive and innovative positioning in professional training, underpinned by:

more than 80 e-learning courses addressing public health challenges such as pain management, dependency, chronic diseases, mental health, prevention, and lifestyles. The programmes are rigorously aligned with recommendations issued by health authorities and on the requirements of the financing bodies (ANDPC/FIFPL), enabling Erevo to rank among the training providers receiving the highest levels of funding from professional bodies. Erevo is notably the leader among podiatrists , supporting more than 30% of this category of healthcare professionals in their training each year;

addressing public health challenges such as pain management, dependency, chronic diseases, mental health, prevention, and lifestyles. The programmes are rigorously aligned with recommendations issued by health authorities and on the requirements of the financing bodies (ANDPC/FIFPL), enabling Erevo to rank among the training providers receiving the highest levels of funding from professional bodies. Erevo is notably the , supporting more than 30% of this category of healthcare professionals in their training each year; a unique offering of virtual classrooms recognised and valued by the ANDPC, providing a synchronous and interactive format that combines the flexibility of remote learning with the quality of real-time interaction;

recognised and valued by the ANDPC, providing a synchronous and interactive format that combines the flexibility of remote learning with the quality of real-time interaction; a comprehensive end-to-end training support model (course selection, administrative management and funding administration), bringing together a community of more than 20,000 trained learners , with a re-enrolment rate exceeding 80% , reflecting high satisfaction levels and a proven learner-retention strategy;

, with a , reflecting high satisfaction levels and a proven learner-retention strategy; an “integrated” operating model (instructional design, video production, marketing, IT, digital learning and customer success), enabling full control of the value chain through end-to-end oversight of educational quality and user experience. In this respect, Erevo operates a dedicated recording studio, an educational hub made up of healthcare professionals, experts and a scientific committee;

(instructional design, video production, marketing, IT, digital learning and customer success), enabling full control of the value chain through end-to-end oversight of educational quality and user experience. In this respect, Erevo operates a dedicated recording studio, an educational hub made up of healthcare professionals, experts and a scientific committee; a proactive approach to anticipating regulatory developments and changes in funding policies;

to anticipating regulatory developments and changes in funding policies; strong digital visibility, with an average of more than 30,000 monthly visits to its websitewww.erevo.fr and a particularly low bounce rate, reflecting high levels of engagement among healthcare professionals.

A transformational transaction creating significant synergies in support of Equasens’ profitable growth strategy

This acquisition fully aligns with Equasens’ Group strategy to support healthcare professionals across both primary care and hospital settings, by offering software, hardware, financing and data-hosting solutions, now complemented by an expanded digital training portfolio covering the majority of healthcare professions.

The strong complementarity between Equasens’ training offering for pharmacists and pharmacy teams, delivered through Atoopharm, and Erevo’s programmes targeting physicians and allied health professionals is expected to generate substantial operational, marketing and sales synergies.

Erevo will work closely with all Group divisions, in particular to:

leverage Equasens’ client base to support the upskilling of healthcare professionals in a rapidly evolving practice environment;

broaden Atoopharm’s training offering for pharmacy teams;

support Atoopharm in automating administrative processes with funding bodies, drawing on Erevo’s unique expertise in this area;

secure training content and data on Equasens’ cloud infrastructure;

develop new AI-driven features (personalised learning pathways, practice analytics and voice assistants) to enhance educational effectiveness.





Denis Supplisson, Chief Executive Officer of Equasens, commented: “With Erevo, we are strengthening our positioning in the high-growth continuing education market by further expanding our services offering. This transaction enables us to support an even broader base of healthcare professionals as their professions evolve. Erevo fits perfectly with our profitable growth strategy, supported by a digital model and a leadership position across several healthcare professions. Combined with our core software solutions, our sovereign cloud and our investments in artificial intelligence, this acquisition is expected to generate operational and commercial synergies across all Group verticals”.

Jérémy Baran, Chairman, Fabien Haddad, Chief Executive Officer, Simon Assedo, Chief Commercial Officer, and Yoan Rigaud, Head of Customer Success, co-founders of Erevo, added: “We are delighted to join Equasens Group, a leading European player in digital health solutions. This transaction will undoubtedly accelerate the rollout of our digital training solutions and virtual classrooms to healthcare professionals. Our market vision, together with our agile and digital-native culture, will help optimise the marketing approach to this fast-growing segment.”



Transaction terms

The transaction involves the acquisition of an 80% equity interest in Erevo and was funded through bank financing. In line with its financial management policy, the acquisition was completed on valuation multiples consistent with the Group’s financial discipline. The transaction structure also includes a call option on the remaining 20% stake, with the option value linked to Erevo’s future performance.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Erevo will be fully consolidated in Equasens’ financial statements as from 31 December 2025.

About Erevo

Founded in 2018, Erevo is an accredited training provider specialising in online education for healthcare professionals. Its primarily video-based digital offering addresses major public health challenges and serves a wide range of healthcare professions, including nurses, physicians, physiotherapists, podiatrists and dental surgeons. All programmes are eligible for funding under the ANDPC and FIFPL schemes. With more than 20,000 trained learners and a consistent Top 5 ranking among training providers funded under these schemes, Erevo has established itself as a leading player in continuing healthcare education.

About Equasens Group

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1,400 people across Europe. Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs. And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Financial calendar: 2025 annual revenue: 5 February 2026

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B: Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable .

Member of the Euronext Tech Leaders index and eligible for the European Rising Tech label, as well as for the (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME). ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

Get all the news about Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

Contacts – Financial communication

Equasens Group

Investor Relations



Chief Administrative and Financial

Officer: Frederique Schmidt

Tel.: + 33 (0)3 83 15 90 67

frederique.schmidt@equasens.com NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

equasens@newcap.eu NewCap

Financial media relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

equasens@newcap.eu



Contacts – Corporate Communication

Equasens Group

Noëlle Stoulig

communication@equasens.com

Tél.: + 33 (0)3 83 15 95 95 CICOMMUNICATION

Louis Silvestre et Théo Vidal

equasens@cicommunication.com

Tél.: + 33 (0)1 47 23 90 48

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Equasens' current and future strategy and the environment in which Equasens operates. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to materially differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on April 29, 2025 under number D.25-0334. These forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of this press release.

1 Agence nationale du Développement Professionnel Continu

2 Fonds Interprofessionnel de Formation des Professionnels Libéraux

Attachment