Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

23 November 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 23 November 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,367,893 Ordinary shares at a price of 87.1p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,001,351,795 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

