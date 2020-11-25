OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
25 November 2020
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Thomas Leader
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|(b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
|Name
|OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|(b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|Identification code
|GB00B28V9347
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.965 per share
|5,569
|(d)
|Aggregated information
|Not applicable - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 November 2020
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information please contact:
Graham Venables
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
Octopus Titan VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM