Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 62 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

25 November 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 – 24 November 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512 26,405,350 18 November 2020 19 November 2020 20 November 2020 23 November 2020 24 November 2020 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512 26,405,350





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 258,605 404,303,513 18 November 2020 300 2,561.07 768,321 19 November 2020 210 2,594.78 544,904 20 November 2020 300 2,605.93 781,779 23 November 2020 300 2,557.85 767,355 24 November 2020 300 2,501.46 750,438 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 260,015 407,916,310

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 318,343 B shares corresponding to 1.79 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 – 24 November 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

