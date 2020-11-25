Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 62 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

25 November 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 – 24 November 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]18,512 26,405,350
18 November 2020   
19 November 2020   
20 November 2020   
23 November 2020   
24 November 2020   
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)18,512 26,405,350


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]258,605 404,303,513
18 November 20203002,561.07768,321
19 November 20202102,594.78544,904
20 November 20203002,605.93781,779
23 November 20203002,557.85767,355
24 November 20203002,501.46750,438
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)260,015 407,916,310

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 318,343 B shares corresponding to 1.79 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 – 24 November 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

