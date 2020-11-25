Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Classica

Optimum and Suddenlink by Altice, Amazon, OneHub TV, Player +, Rogers Communications, Swisscom blue TV and Totalplay add Stingray SVOD channels to their content offering



MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of premium SVOD channels with new partner OneHub TV (UK) and existing partners Optimum and Suddenlink by Altice (US), Amazon Prime Video Channels (Italy and Spain), Player + (Poland), Rogers Communications (Canada), Swisscom blue TV (Switzerland) and Totalplay (Mexico). SVOD channels Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Classica are offered to customers for a monthly subscription.

These premium entertainment services bring subscribers sold-out concert performances by today's biggest headliners, a collection of beautiful classical music, operas, and ballets from around the world, and exceptional karaoke for music fans to sing their hearts out.

"We are thrilled to bring Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Classica to new and existing partners looking for quality entertainment for their customers," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "The way people watch TV and consume music is constantly evolving. We are always on the lookout for innovative partnerships to seamlessly bring our curated content to the greatest number of viewers while expanding our brand presence worldwide."

Channels highlights

Qello Concerts by Stingray – carried by Amazon Prime Video Channels Italy, Amazon Prime Video Channels Spain, Player + and Totalplay – brings the world's largest collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries with hundreds of performances by global stars such as Beyoncé, AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Queen, Imagine Dragons, The Rolling Stones, and many more.



Stingray Karaoke – carried by Optimum and Suddenlink by Altice and Swisscom blue TV – gives subscribers access to thousands of popular songs. They range from rock and pop to children's favorites and songs in the style of today's top-charting artists, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and, Taylor Swift and yesterday's legends such as Elvis, The Beatles, Bon Jovi, and ABBA.

Stingray Classica – carried by OneHub TV and Rogers Communications – is the world's premium television destination dedicated to classical music, opera, and ballet. All productions were recorded in renowned concert halls, festivals, and opera houses such as Carnegie Hall, Teatro alla Scala, The Royal Ballet, the San Francisco Opera, Teatro Colón, and many more.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

