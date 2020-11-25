LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new webinar series “Why Resilience Matters: How Adversity Molds Us” will dive into the latest news regarding the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. The two-part free livestreaming event, co-presented by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, and Japan America Society of Southern California kicks off with “Facing Setbacks Like a Champion” on December 2 with a conversation with decorated US Winter Olympian Apolo Ohno and other athletes and is proud to announce its second webinar “The Power of the Games for Communities” will be held on December 10 at 5 pm (PST) / December 11, 2020 at 10 am (JST).



“The Power of the Games for Communities” will offer updates on event planning and excitement leading up to the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo next summer and Los Angeles in 2028.

John Harper, COO of LA28, and Hidemasa Nakamura, GDO of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games will engage in a dialogue moderated by President and CEO of the LA84 Foundation Renata Simril to explore how planners work together across geographies to create an amazing Games experience for both athletes and fans – uniting the world and bringing together communities. With the Tokyo Games’ unexpected delay to 2021, organizers have had more time to focus on planning for a variety of scenarios, with an ever-present focus on the power and unity of the Games for their community and the world. And with a special legacy of Games in LA in both ’32 and ‘84, LA28 is working towards advancing that storied legacy even further in their ongoing planning efforts.

Additional information for “The Power of the Games for Communities” can be found here.

Part 2 | Speaker Profiles

John Harper

Chief Operating Officer, LA28

John Harper is a business executive with a proven record of launching new ventures and managing complex projects from start to finish. In his current role, John oversees the Games delivery plan, and the organizing committee’s internal operations, including the development and execution of the committee’s short-term and long-term strategic planning. John joined the team in June 2014 as a founding member of the bid committee.

Hidemasa Nakamura

GDO (Games Delivery Officer) / Executive Director of Sports,

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Hidemasa Nakamura was born in Switzerland and spent his childhood in Thailand and the United States. After graduating from the Faculty of Law at the University of Tokyo in 1991, he joined the Ministry of Finance.After studying at Harvard University Kennedy School, he worked at the Japanese Embassy in the United States and OECD in France. From May 2014, he moved to the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, where he was responsible for planning and finance, and was involved in the formulation of the convention vision, selection of new emblems, and financial agreements. In June 2018, he assumed the position of Games Delivery Officer (GDO) and Sports Director, who oversees the organization of the Organising Committee. Responsible for preparing the tournament.

Renata Simril (Moderator)

President and CEO of the LA84 Foundation

Formed in 1985, originally as the Amateur Athletic Foundation, the LA84 Foundation (“LA84” or the “Foundation”) is a legacy of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Summer Games. The LA84 Foundation transforms lives through its investment in youth sport programs, infrastructure, research, and education across eight Counties of Southern California, and is a national leader in elevating the role that sports play in positive youth development.

Co-presented by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, Japan America Society of Southern California

About JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland and offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: japanhousela.com

About The Japan America Society of Southern California (JASSC)

The JASSC was founded in 1909 to build economic, cultural, governmental, and personal relationships between the people of Japan and America. It is the premier educational and public affairs forum on the west coast dedicated to building and strengthening the relationship between the United States and Japan. The JASSC is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable, and educational organization and are supported by 150 Japanese and American corporate members and over a thousand individual members.

