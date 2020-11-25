Company Announcement No. 847



Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that WCM Investment Management, LLC has informed DSV Panalpina A/S that WCM Investment Management, LLC has decreased its holding of shares and other financial instruments with similar economic effect in DSV Panalpina A/S to 11,419,407 shares, corresponding to 4.96% of the entire share capital and voting rights.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment