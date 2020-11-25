TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Capital Management Inc. has completed a raise of $2.18M for its Virtus CoCo Limited Partnership private placement. The Virtus CoCo Limited Partnership has advanced the funds to The Bondi Distillery for the primary purpose of production and distribution of the CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum flagship product lines in Canada and the United States.



"Virtus Capital is an incredible strategic financial partner who will provide us with a vast amount of experience and expertise as we build out our brand in the North American marketplace,” says Mark Convery, Director of The Bondi Distillery Inc.

"We are excited to be partnering with Bondi and assisting them on executing their business plans," says Josh Will, Executive VP, of Virtus Capital Management. "Bondi has been able to deliver a quality product to a growing market and this partnership, combined with our funding, will allow Bondi to deliver on their sales commitments. I was first impressed by Mark as an entrepreneur, then I was impressed by the product. It’s no wonder that we now see a dramatic growth in sales of their CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum beverages. It felt like it was the perfect time for Virtus to make a difference, to be not only a strong financial partner but also a mentor. Our commitment to Bondi is to leverage our capital, contacts, and experience. Their success is our success,” says Aurelio Baglione, CEO of the Virtus Financial Group of Companies. Both Josh Will and Aurelio Baglione have joined the Board of Directors of The Bondi Distillery Inc. to help coordinate and facilitate the impending growth.

About The Bondi Distillery Inc.

The Bondi Distillery Inc. produces the CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum alcoholic beverage lines. After a soft launch in Alberta last November, CoCo canned beverages are now enjoyed throughout the US and Canada. Currently, CoCo beverage products are sold in 15 of the states in the USA and 1 province in Canada. The CoCo Vodka line will be launching in Ontario at the LCBO in 2021. Further information regarding The Bondi Distillery Inc. and CoCo beverage products can be found at www.EnjoyCoCo.com.

About Virtus Capital Management Inc.

Founded in 2014, Virtus Capital Management Inc. (VCMI) is a registered Exempt Market Dealer (EMD). VCMI provides investors access to private capital market investments. As an Exempt Market Dealer, VCMI’s goal is to educate investors on investment opportunities typically unknown to the consumer market. VCMI focuses on alternative investment opportunities, which are suitable for qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.virtuscapitalmgmt.com or e-mail contact@virtuscapitalmgmt.com.