MONTRÉAL, 25 nov. 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) annonce que son Conseil d’administration a autorisé la déclaration d’un dividende trimestriel de 0.09$ par action aux actionnaires inscrits au 30 décembre 2020, à être payé, le ou avant le 21 janvier 2021. Il s’agit d’un dividende admissible pour fins fiscales.
Pour de plus amples renseignements :
M. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice-président des finances, chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Site web http://www.lanticrogers.com
Rogers Sugar Inc.
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
