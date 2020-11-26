



Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains

The board of FNM, Lombardy’s leading public transport group, approves major investment in green railway transportation





26 November 2020 – Alstom will supply six hydrogen fuel cell trains, with the option for eight more, to FNM (Ferrovie Nord Milano), the main transport and mobility group in the Italian region of Lombardy, for a total amount of approximately €160 million. The first train delivery is expected within 36 months of the date of the order.

The new hydrogen trains will be based on Alstom’s Coradia Stream regional train platform, which is dedicated to the European market and already being produced for Italy by Alstom’s main Italian sites. The hydrogen powered Coradia Stream for FNM, will be equipped with the same fuel cell propulsion technology that was introduced to the world by the Coradia iLint. The hydrogen Coradia Stream will maintain the high standards of comfort already appreciated by passengers of its electric version. The hydrogen version will match the operational performance of diesel trains, including their range.

“We are immensely proud to be introducing hydrogen train technology to Italy, and we recognise the trust placed in us by our Italian customer. This development confirms Alstom’s role in defining the future of mobility. These trains, together with the Coradia iLint that have already proven themselves in commercial service in Germany, represent another major step in the transition towards global sustainable transport systems. I take this opportunity to congratulate FNM for demonstrating that they are a leader in this area,” says Gian Luca Erbacci, Senior Vice President of Alstom Europe.

The Coradia iLint is the world’s first passenger train powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, which produces electrical power for traction. This zero-emission train emits low levels of noise, with exhaust being only steam and condensed water. The iLint is special for its combination of different innovative elements: clean energy conversion, flexible energy storage in batteries, and smart management of traction power and available energy. Specifically designed for operation on non-electrified lines, it enables clean, sustainable train operation while ensuring high levels of performance.

The Coradia Stream trains for FNM are manufactured by Alstom in Italy. Project development, most of the manufacturing and certification are performed at Alstom’s site in Savigliano. The on-board signalling systems are delivered by the Bologna site.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.

