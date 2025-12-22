ALSTOM S.A: Alstom to supply 23 electric Coradia Stream trains with 10-year associated maintenance to Hellenic Train in Greece

Project’s overall goal is to modernise Greek passenger rail services

The contract is valued at 393 million euros, including maintenance 1

The trains will be used for both suburban and intercity routes

22 December 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract with Hellenic Train, the main private railway company in Greece, for the supply of 23 Coradia Stream Electric Multiple Units (EMUs). The contract, valued at €393 million, includes associated maintenance services over a period of 10 years. Eleven trains are designated for suburban commuter routes, while the remaining twelve will serve long-distance intercity travel. The maximum speed of the trains will be 160 km/h. Design and production of the trains will be executed in Italy by Alstom Savigliano manufacturing site.

Each train will consist of six cars, with seating capacities tailored to the intended service: Intercity trains will accommodate 335 passengers, while Suburban trains will offer 362 seats. There will be two entry doors on each side of the middle cars and one door on each side of the end cars.

“I am honoured to celebrate this significant milestone for both Alstom and Greece, as we strengthen our presence and reaffirm our commitment to providing state-of-the-art railway solutions. This new contract marks an exciting new chapter in the evolution of passenger rail transport in the country with focus on passengers’ comfort” said Panagiota Kati, Alstom Greece Managing Director.

“The new trains represent a major investment – but they are also a commitment to the people who travel with us every day. We want passengers to feel that their journey is easier, more comfortable and calmer. We are working towards a railway that does not merely follow European developments but meets them with confidence. With steady steps and a clear direction, we are committed to building, day by day, a journey that truly reflects what our passengers deserve. Trust is built through actions – and that is exactly what we focus on, consistently, with respect for our passengers’ time and needs,” Roberto Rinaudo, CEO, Hellenic Train, stated.

For passengers’ comfort, each car of the train will be equipped with large luggage racks as well as sockets for charging electronic devices. There will be designated spaces for bicycles and strollers. The final configuration, colours and finishes will be fully customised according to the requirements of the customer during the design stage.

The Coradia Stream electric trains will also be equipped with a digital passenger counting system with high-precision sensors as well as the passenger information system, which will include both audio and dynamic visual displays.

“We are pleased to contribute to the enhancement of Greek passenger rail services with the supply of 23 Coradia Stream Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for suburban and intercity routes" said Michele Viale, Alstom Italy Managing Director. "The new trains will be manufactured in Italy at Alstom’s Center of Excellence in Savigliano and will ensure maximum efficiency, safety, and high performance, while offering the highest standards of comfort and accessibility for all passengers."

Developed specifically for the European market, Coradia Stream electric trains are equipped with the ERTMS Level 2 2 traffic control system and comply with both European standards (EN) as well as Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSIs), being capable of operating under all the main European power supply systems.

The train is part of Alstom’s Coradia range of regional trains, which have demonstrated efficient and reliable performance in operation throughout Europe for over thirty years. To date, Alstom has sold over 4500 Coradia regional trains worldwide. Several European countries, including Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Romania, already benefit from the Coradia range performance and comfort.

In total, over 800 Coradia Stream regional trains have already been ordered in Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Romania and Bulgaria. Those in Italy have been in service since mid-2019, proving the reliability of this product. In Romania, Coradia Stream started passenger service in November 2024. Coradia Stream also offers emission-free solutions, such as battery and hydrogen powered traction, for non-electrified lines.

The maintenance programme includes preventive maintenance activities, scheduled overhauls and repairs over a 10-year period. Alstom’s Coradia Stream trains are designed for serviceability and are equipped to collect precise maintenance data and establish the best lifecycle costs. The fleet will be maintained in a depot in Athens provided by Hellenic Train, which will be customised to carry out services for the 23 Coradia Stream trains. To ensure the highest availability and reliability, the fleet will be supported by a control room equipped with the latest digital tools, including HealthHub, Alstom’s solution for condition-based and predictive maintenance.

Alstom is the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. Alstom’s FlexCare Perform maintenance services are tailored to customer needs and operational requirements, from technical support with spares to fully outsourced maintenance solutions. Alstom maintains over 35,500 vehicles worldwide and is a trusted partner for servicing both Alstom and non-Alstom rail assets.

ALSTOM™, Coradia™, Coradia Stream™, Citadis™ FlexCare Perform™ and HealthHub™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com. Contacts Press:



HQ

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com







Greece/CEE

Anna ZAŁUSKA (CEE) – Tel.: +48601145935

anna.zaluska@alstomgroup.com







Antoaneta COJANU (Romania, Greece, Western Balkans) - Tel.: +40 728 016103

antoaneta-elena.cojanu@alstomgroup.com







Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

























1 This contract will be booked in the 3rd quarter of Alstom's 2025/2026 financial year.

2 European Rail Traffic Management System (Levels 1 and 2) is one of the largest adoptions of digital technology in rail, aiming at replacing the different national train control and command systems in Europe.

Attachment