ALSTOM S.A: Alstom will deliver 55 electric locomotives to Ukrainian Railways

55 Traxx Hauler locomotives to be delivered to Ukrainian Railways

Dual-voltage locomotives specially adapted to the needs of Ukrainian infrastructure

The contract is valued at approximately 470 million euros1 and was booked in the second quarter of FY 2025/2026





17 November 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and Ukrainian Railways have announced an agreement to supply 55 Traxx locomotives. The contract will be financed primarily by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (300 million euro) and the World Bank (190 million dollars).

The locomotives will be designed and manufactured at Alstom’s Belfort site, France. The delivery will begin in 2027. The contract price also includes training for train drivers, maintenance personnel and some deliveries of parts.

“This contract with Ukrainian Railways represents a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting the modernisation of rail transport in Ukraine. The locomotives we will deliver are tailored to meet the country’s specific infrastructure needs, while ensuring high performance, reliability, and energy efficiency. We are proud to contribute to Ukraine’s resilience and economic development through sustainable mobility solutions” said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chief Executive Officer of Alstom.

“The strategic agreement, which we have signed with Alstom for the supply of 55 modern freight locomotives, is an important step toward solving the critical problem of the outdated traction fleet, with an average age of 46 years, and an investment in economic security and the sustainability of our logistics. This agreement is an important signal of the trust of international partners (URTF Fund of the World Bank, EBRD) in the future of the Ukrainian railway industry. We are grateful to our partners for this support” said Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrainian Railways.

As a signatory to the Ukraine Business Compact, Alstom supports Ukraine’s economic development and reconstruction. This commitment includes strengthening trade and investment relations, sharing expertise, providing pro bono services, and launching a range of business initiatives.

Tailor-made locomotives providing high performance, reliability, and energy efficiency

The ordered locomotives will have four bogies in a twin B o -B o configuration, which means that each axle will be powered by a separate traction motor. The dual-voltage locomotives will be adapted to 3kV DC and 25kV AC traction systems. With power ranging from 7.2 to 9.4 MW, the locomotives will reach speeds of 120 km/h. Their design ensures high operational efficiency, reliability, and energy efficiency, enabling them to haul heavier loads than other solutions currently available on the market. The electric locomotives will use Ukrainian-made security systems and radio stations.

Alstom in Ukraine

Alstom has been present in Ukraine since 2012. The engineering center in Kharkiv specialises in the development of modern railway traffic control systems and employs highly skilled engineers from Ukraine. In 2018, Alstom opened an office in Kyiv to support rolling stock projects, including the development of electric locomotives, both in Ukraine and other markets. The first project implemented by Alstom in Ukraine was the modernisation of the 123 km long Krasnohrad – Lozova section. In the following years, Alstom's Ukrainian team designed, manufactured, installed, and maintained railway traffic control systems for projects in Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Sweden.

The broadest portfolio of locomotives

Alstom’s portfolio of Traxx locomotives is the broadest in the industry and covers most electric and hybrid locomotive markets worldwide. These products range from shunting and passenger locomotives to multi-purpose and heavy freight applications, able to cope with various climate conditions, norms and standards. As environmentally-friendly and cost-effective products, Traxx locomotives deliver high availability thanks to extended maintenance intervals as well as design for serviceability, condition-based and predictive maintenance solutions​. Moreover, several locomotive types can be equipped with a hybrid functionality – such as last-mile operation for mainline locomotives – to allow more sustainable and efficient operation concepts​.

Alstom has more than 175 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of locomotives, with more than 6,000 units sold since 2000 worldwide.

1 This order was disclosed in a previous Note to Investors, issued on 26 September 2025, which did not mention the customer's name (which is Ukrainian Railways). This order was booked in Q2 FY 2025/26.

