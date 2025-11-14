ALSTOM SA: Half year financial report 2025/26

 | Source: ALSTOM SA ALSTOM SA

To whom It may concern,

Please find enclosed Alstom's half year financial report 2025/26.

Regards

The Alstom Investor Relations Team


 

Attachment


Attachments

Management Report FS_ENG_FY_SEP25_vFinal

Recommended Reading