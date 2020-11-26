We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB financial results in 2021 will be released according to the following:
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 27 April 2021.
88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).
Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.
Darius Džiaugys
Head of Investor Relations
tel.: +370 5 236 78 78,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt
Telia Lietuva
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
