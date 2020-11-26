PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held virtually on November 26, 2020 at 6pm AWST.

All seven resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are as follows:

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

If decided by poll

Proxies received

Resolution

Result

Voting method


If s250U applies


Voted for

Voted against

Abstained

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

No

Short description

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

Number

Number

Number

 1Remuneration Report 

PASSED

POLL

 N/A

828,274,743
 		99.45
 		4,618,814 

0.55
 		2,390,456
 		827,859,628

4,614,893

2,390,456

415,115

 2Re-Election Harvey

PASSED

POLL

 N/A

770,302,641
 		92.41
 		63,161,084

7.8

2,273,289

769,872,707

63,157,163

2,273,289

429,934

 3Re-Election McGloin

PASSED

POLL

 N/A

676,218,665
 		81.13
 		157,230,204 

18.87
 		2,288,145
 		675,781,124

157,226,283

2,288,145

437,541

 4Election Brown

PASSED

POLL

 N/A

704,910,905
 		84.58
 		128,546,481
 		15.42
 		2,279,628
 		704,435,119

128,546,481

2,279,628

471,865

 5Renewal PR Plan

PASSED

POLL

 N/A

822,197,862

98.72

10,694,074

1.28

2,845,077
 		821,796,744

10,690,153

2,845,077

401,118

 6PRs Quartermaine

PASSED

POLL

 N/A

825,279,235

99.04

8,011,366 

0.96

2,446,412
 		824,879,120

8,007,445

2,446,412

400,115

 7Amend Constitution*

PASSED

POLL

 N/A

832,833,505
 		99.97

243,389 

0.03

2,660,120
 		832,406,019

243,389

2,660,120

423,565

*Special resolution requiring a 75% majority vote to pass

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

For further information, please contact:

Managing Director:  Jeff Quartermaine at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com;
General Manager BD & IR: Andrew Grove at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email andrew.grove@perseusmining.com
Media Relations:    Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)