PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held virtually on November 26, 2020 at 6pm AWST.



All seven resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are as follows:

Resolutions voted on at the meeting



If decided by poll



Proxies received



Resolution



Result



Voting method





If s250U applies





Voted for



Voted against



Abstained



For



Against



Abstain



Discretion



No



Short description



Number



%



Number



%



Number



Number



Number



Number



Number



1 Remuneration Report



PASSED



POLL



N/A



828,274,743

99.45

4,618,814



0.55

2,390,456

827,859,628



4,614,893



2,390,456



415,115



2 Re-Election Harvey



PASSED



POLL



N/A



770,302,641

92.41

63,161,084



7.8



2,273,289



769,872,707



63,157,163



2,273,289



429,934



3 Re-Election McGloin



PASSED



POLL



N/A



676,218,665

81.13

157,230,204



18.87

2,288,145

675,781,124



157,226,283



2,288,145



437,541



4 Election Brown



PASSED



POLL



N/A



704,910,905

84.58

128,546,481

15.42

2,279,628

704,435,119



128,546,481



2,279,628



471,865



5 Renewal PR Plan



PASSED



POLL



N/A



822,197,862



98.72



10,694,074



1.28



2,845,077

821,796,744



10,690,153



2,845,077



401,118



6 PRs Quartermaine



PASSED



POLL



N/A



825,279,235



99.04



8,011,366



0.96



2,446,412

824,879,120



8,007,445



2,446,412



400,115



7 Amend Constitution*



PASSED



POLL



N/A



832,833,505

99.97



243,389



0.03



2,660,120

832,406,019



243,389



2,660,120



423,565





*Special resolution requiring a 75% majority vote to pass

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

