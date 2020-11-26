PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held virtually on November 26, 2020 at 6pm AWST.
All seven resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are as follows:
|Resolutions voted on at the meeting
|If decided by poll
|Proxies received
|Resolution
|Result
|Voting method
|If s250U applies
|Voted for
|Voted against
|Abstained
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Discretion
|No
|Short description
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Number
|Number
|Number
|Number
|Number
|1
|Remuneration Report
|PASSED
|POLL
| N/A
|828,274,743
|99.45
|4,618,814
|0.55
|2,390,456
|827,859,628
|4,614,893
|2,390,456
|415,115
|2
|Re-Election Harvey
|PASSED
|POLL
| N/A
|770,302,641
|92.41
|63,161,084
|7.8
|2,273,289
|769,872,707
|63,157,163
|2,273,289
|429,934
|3
|Re-Election McGloin
|PASSED
|POLL
| N/A
|676,218,665
|81.13
|157,230,204
|18.87
|2,288,145
|675,781,124
|157,226,283
|2,288,145
|437,541
|4
|Election Brown
|PASSED
|POLL
| N/A
|704,910,905
|84.58
|128,546,481
|15.42
|2,279,628
|704,435,119
|128,546,481
|2,279,628
|471,865
|5
|Renewal PR Plan
|PASSED
|POLL
| N/A
|822,197,862
|98.72
|10,694,074
|1.28
|2,845,077
|821,796,744
|10,690,153
|2,845,077
|401,118
|6
|PRs Quartermaine
|PASSED
|POLL
| N/A
|825,279,235
|99.04
|8,011,366
|0.96
|2,446,412
|824,879,120
|8,007,445
|2,446,412
|400,115
|7
|Amend Constitution*
|PASSED
|POLL
| N/A
|832,833,505
|99.97
|243,389
|0.03
|2,660,120
|832,406,019
|243,389
|2,660,120
|423,565
*Special resolution requiring a 75% majority vote to pass
This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.
For further information, please contact:
|Managing Director:
|Jeff Quartermaine at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com;
|General Manager BD & IR:
|Andrew Grove at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email andrew.grove@perseusmining.com
|Media Relations:
|Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)
Perseus Mining Limited
Subiaco, AUSTRALIA
