TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 30, 2020. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2020 or December 31, 2020, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2020, on or about December 22, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 31, 2020, payable on January 6, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated annual
reinvested capital
gains per unit		Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit at
Oct 30, 2020		Estimated annual
reinvested capital
gains as %
of NAV at
Oct 30, 2020
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH-19.4269920.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO-19.0405770.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ-23.4631830.00%
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.8000311.0285947.25%
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL-15.6111440.00%
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C-21.6486420.00%
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR-25.8662960.00%
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB-17.4593880.00%
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE-16.4372780.00%
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF-24.1418920.00%
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP-12.8321520.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF-18.2481540.00%
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG-19.0837510.00%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU-31.8195170.00%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.6852837.5076741.83%
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR-50.0001060.00%
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.4636441.1157901.13%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD-11.5171920.00%
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ-13.1540130.00%
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD-16.9001180.00%
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.2021638.4832560.53%
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD-17.2764500.00%
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO-31.3262510.00%
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW3.1418040.9666947.67%
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH-15.6753170.00%
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.0359321.5630100.17%
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC-23.7144970.00%
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF-26.0217310.00%
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETFDXG1.7962644.8431254.01%
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO-21.0116460.00%
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP-17.3336220.00%
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETFDXU0.3936240.3261470.98%
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV-20.2095940.00%
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETFDXZ0.066318.7695720.76%
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE-5.9944500.00%
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.1341838.8425510.35%
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.0891739.1508090.23%
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.2238338.2264930.59%
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.1789638.5345450.46%
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR-12.1846820.00%
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C-12.2738770.00%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.0439627.6805590.16%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.2906720.9809031.39%
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.0175023.7728250.07%
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB-33.1531570.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM-11.1254080.00%
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB-22.3129110.00%
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD-40.4276810.00%
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG-36.5014800.00%
iShares China Index ETFXCH-28.1620950.00%
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.0786420.9517410.38%
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS-13.6119170.00%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.3722148.1252400.77%
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV-21.4055530.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG-18.9748660.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U-14.2697650.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH-19.0284290.00%
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV-17.7187150.00%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.1227644.1995990.28%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.1042821.1589540.49%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.1314715.8895050.83%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.6092920.3109043.00%
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV-21.5703880.00%
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB-19.8581350.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC-27.4891960.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U-21.0821050.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF-28.6657540.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U-21.6894940.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG-4.1201450.00%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH-22.0341750.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI-17.0781340.00%
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM-33.1468930.00%
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN-22.0982600.00%
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.0657321.0323120.31%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG-19.0403400.00%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU-21.6674680.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA-27.0833870.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.2140222.3590610.96%
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF-21.4832180.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH-20.9746170.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI-20.8140160.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN-32.6761670.00%
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR-20.1174670.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS-28.6359190.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U-21.5528080.00%
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB-23.1969470.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD-21.8505590.00%
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB-21.8690600.00%
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI-31.6671250.00%
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.0709521.1970850.33%
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB-21.2603070.00%
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.4308452.7044290.82%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD-24.0421280.00%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU-21.3883730.00%
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY-18.1118610.00%
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC-24.7877730.00%
iShares India Index ETFXID-35.8562600.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG-25.2686840.00%
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN-23.5471230.00%
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.0455120.7932670.22%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT2.6686437.0573497.20%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU-23.5011580.00%
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.2883026.8578791.07%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA-18.0799050.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.0268919.4239290.14%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U-14.6918190.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD-24.3756310.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH-17.7749580.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.1012933.3664040.30%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML-20.6186540.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM-26.4019910.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS-26.5059640.00%
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM-23.0992550.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU-55.6390290.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U-41.8082840.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV-28.3400450.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.0373742.3033790.09%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY-23.8461200.00%
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF-16.0169740.00%
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB-21.9069480.00%
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.1031322.0766580.47%
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ3.1991386.7663303.69%
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.0298926.9610540.11%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE-14.1300330.00%
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB-21.2137820.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB-28.1721370.00%
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC-19.7483860.00%
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE-21.1327730.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA-19.1260900.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM-21.0193180.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH-19.7669030.00%
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI-18.6994880.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC-19.2928400.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.5675518.4427353.08%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.6216135.4533021.75%
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ-20.0148600.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.5450363.7251120.86%
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.0825920.4671670.40%
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU-31.1287470.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.0897123.9434730.37%
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR-10.1781590.00%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH-28.4631070.00%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.1623754.1965390.30%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.3436841.1100690.84%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.2968246.7321120.64%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.2238227.6853620.81%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU-32.8088430.00%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U-24.7213880.00%
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU-18.5567450.00%
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.7878355.0609821.43%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2020 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2020 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI and EAFE are trademarks of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU are permitted to use the MSCI mark and, as applicable, the EAFE mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the indices. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of these trademarks to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU

J.P. Morgan is a marketing name for JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. J.P. Morgan calculates and maintains the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Hedged in CAD Index and the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Unhedged in CAD Index (“J.P. Morgan Indexes"). BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has been licensed to use the J.P. Morgan Indexes and certain trademarks pursuant to a license agreement between BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. and J.P. Morgan. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of the J.P. Morgan Indexes and certain trademarks to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XEB is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by J.P. Morgan. J.P. Morgan makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of XEB or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in XEB particularly or the ability of the J.P. Morgan Indexes to track general stock market performance.

“Jantzi Social Index®” and “JSI®” are registered trademarks of Jantzi Research Inc. (“Jantzi”). XEN is permitted to use the Jantzi Social Index and JSI marks pursuant to a license agreement between Jantzi and BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, relating among other things, to the license granted to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited to use the Jantzi Social Index. XEN is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Jantzi and Jantzi makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in XEN.

