BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2025 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

 | Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2025 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2025. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2025 or December 31, 2025, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-ends.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g., monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2025, on or about December 29, 2025. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2026.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Per UnitNet Asset Value (NAV) Per Unit at Oct 31, 2025Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains as % of NAV atOct 31,2025
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH-18.1827450.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO-18.6329290.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ1.6291139.6949084.10%
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.6615425.3200032.61%
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL-31.0457670.00%
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C-47.1020980.00%
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR-30.8429170.00%
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE1.1038631.6216833.49%
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF3.0005159.8993615.01%
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.7602235.5753072.14%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF-17.6839270.00%
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG-17.5758210.00%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU2.5923259.3571864.37%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C3.3812777.4220494.37%
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR-50.0212390.00%
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW2.5547363.8320594.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD-13.7643270.00%
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ1.1920229.9734903.98%
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD2.5671853.7095014.78%
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD-18.1604370.00%
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.9569349.4875411.93%
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW1.2603465.1518251.93%
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.2011523.6987360.85%
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.331759.4288643.52%
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.3719657.7800110.64%
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.3189948.9305300.65%
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.4151377.0580090.54%
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.4248367.0457880.63%
iShares Bitcoin ETFIBIT0.2448745.4554680.54%
iShares Bitcoin ETF(1)IBIT.U0.1747632.4409580.54%
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR-22.9720790.00%
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C-25.8775280.00%
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD1.0902498.0758861.11%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG-38.9240680.00%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U-27.6888490.00%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH-33.5269510.00%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.3411851.9946610.66%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.2469237.6013270.66%
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.3849933.5287721.15%
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB-28.5821010.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM-26.2342530.00%
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB-20.4133310.00%
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG-38.1763370.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU-36.9764150.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U-26.3660720.00%
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD-64.8030780.00%
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG5.3764564.6836118.31%
iShares China Index ETFXCH-26.4475200.00%
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP-74.6568170.00%
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.5110640.1490841.27%
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.2454125.4879100.96%
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS1.5353028.5717305.37%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR-96.8394920.00%
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV2.5835048.0275765.38%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.0690029.2828680.24%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.0494021.0212460.24%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH-28.3399200.00%
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.6812134.7804141.96%
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA-36.5931260.00%
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV-44.0267180.00%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR-67.8864730.00%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.5030332.7659491.54%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.3595223.4182251.54%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.4061128.2672991.44%
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV1.5174636.7993144.12%
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB-16.6174560.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC-36.8822580.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U-27.1523100.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.3279946.0126030.71%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.2343932.8315690.71%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG-18.3266490.00%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH-36.6732240.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.6989930.9998612.25%
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM-42.7198190.00%
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC-60.1117400.00%
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN-46.3000800.00%
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.3339539.8028600.84%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.5409836.9443481.46%
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM-62.6526570.00%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU-36.7374350.00%
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP3.8481063.0480286.10%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH-37.2990380.00%
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB-46.5867700.00%
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI-40.9961740.00%
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U-29.3458100.00%
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX-38.8459080.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN-72.3071470.00%
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR-20.0137350.00%
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB-19.5721100.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD-43.2556660.00%
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB-18.3574630.00%
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI-62.9614520.00%
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.4585434.9333631.31%
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK2.1348953.1978414.01%
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB-20.1295580.00%
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC-66.6891950.00%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD2.0647834.4716045.99%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU2.3637433.9310466.97%
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY-16.6665990.00%
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.0942548.3286530.20%
iShares India Index ETFXID-56.4587620.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG-19.9913880.00%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS-37.5024460.00%
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN-41.7316200.00%
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.0584021.4255060.27%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT1.2103587.7584481.38%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU-45.1256330.00%
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB-19.2148600.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA-35.4799030.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC-34.9560900.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U-25.1607260.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD-50.1573820.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH-28.6930550.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI-44.9921450.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML-30.8050090.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM-32.5482020.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS1.1263037.8703822.97%
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM-43.5785950.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU2.4619387.5876562.81%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U1.7643462.7695312.81%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV1.5862952.3364553.03%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.2802058.3207650.48%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY1.9292632.8987375.86%
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF-15.7393270.00%
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB-19.2342370.00%
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT-44.9419550.00%
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ1.2227963.9960321.91%
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU-86.2854290.00%
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U-61.5770270.00%
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB-23.3540810.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE-15.6383980.00%
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB-18.3537410.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB-27.1302550.00%
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC-18.0024070.00%
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE-18.0334570.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.2078931.2768680.66%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.1157927.3984790.42%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH-19.2606680.00%
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG-39.7339680.00%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU-43.8593010.00%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U-31.2139690.00%
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI-17.1580990.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB0.0948240.4861980.23%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC-33.1201040.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH-28.7013580.00%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.2391370.1728740.34%
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSPC0.0776848.1706250.16%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST1.2460258.6130932.13%
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB-19.9713550.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH-37.6183910.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP-43.6646700.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U-31.0097720.00%
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU-46.9423750.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS-50.6737950.00%
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH-33.1060130.00%
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT-35.7077770.00%
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U-25.5158940.00%
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTOH-45.1573160.00%
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETFXTOT0.0004847.1805550.00%
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1)XTOT.U0.0003433.6720020.00%
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.2974511.6467302.55%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.0432655.1348580.08%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS-59.5220320.00%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U-43.0939000.00%
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFXUSC-50.4131070.00%
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)XUSC.U-35.9770240.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF-78.7032620.00%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.61741105.7911030.58%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT-32.8652120.00%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.0269570.2531200.04%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.0193850.5184940.04%
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU-34.2664380.00%
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD-111.1138920.00%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2025 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2025 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of approximately 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately US$5.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com
  


Recommended Reading