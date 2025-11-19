BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2025 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2025 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2025. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2025 or December 31, 2025, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-ends.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g., monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2025, on or about December 29, 2025. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2026.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Per Unit Net Asset Value (NAV) Per Unit at Oct 31, 2025 Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains as % of NAV atOct 31,2025 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH - 18.182745 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO - 18.632929 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 1.62911 39.694908 4.10% iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.66154 25.320003 2.61% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL - 31.045767 0.00% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C - 47.102098 0.00% iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR - 30.842917 0.00% iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 1.10386 31.621683 3.49% iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 3.00051 59.899361 5.01% iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.76022 35.575307 2.14% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF - 17.683927 0.00% iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG - 17.575821 0.00% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 2.59232 59.357186 4.37% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 3.38127 77.422049 4.37% iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR - 50.021239 0.00% iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 2.55473 63.832059 4.00% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD - 13.764327 0.00% iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 1.19202 29.973490 3.98% iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 2.56718 53.709501 4.78% iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD - 18.160437 0.00% iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.95693 49.487541 1.93% iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 1.26034 65.151825 1.93% iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.20115 23.698736 0.85% iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.33175 9.428864 3.52% iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.37196 57.780011 0.64% iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.31899 48.930530 0.65% iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.41513 77.058009 0.54% iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.42483 67.045788 0.63% iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT 0.24487 45.455468 0.54% iShares Bitcoin ETF(1) IBIT.U 0.17476 32.440958 0.54% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR - 22.972079 0.00% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C - 25.877528 0.00% iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 1.09024 98.075886 1.11% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG - 38.924068 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U - 27.688849 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH - 33.526951 0.00% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.34118 51.994661 0.66% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.24692 37.601327 0.66% iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.38499 33.528772 1.15% iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB - 28.582101 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM - 26.234253 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB - 20.413331 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG - 38.176337 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU - 36.976415 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U - 26.366072 0.00% iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD - 64.803078 0.00% iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 5.37645 64.683611 8.31% iShares China Index ETF XCH - 26.447520 0.00% iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP - 74.656817 0.00% iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.51106 40.149084 1.27% iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.24541 25.487910 0.96% iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 1.53530 28.571730 5.37% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR - 96.839492 0.00% iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 2.58350 48.027576 5.38% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.06900 29.282868 0.24% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.04940 21.021246 0.24% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH - 28.339920 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.68121 34.780414 1.96% iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA - 36.593126 0.00% iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV - 44.026718 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR - 67.886473 0.00% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.50303 32.765949 1.54% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.35952 23.418225 1.54% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.40611 28.267299 1.44% iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 1.51746 36.799314 4.12% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB - 16.617456 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC - 36.882258 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U - 27.152310 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.32799 46.012603 0.71% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.23439 32.831569 0.71% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG - 18.326649 0.00% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH - 36.673224 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.69899 30.999861 2.25% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM - 42.719819 0.00% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC - 60.111740 0.00% iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN - 46.300080 0.00% iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.33395 39.802860 0.84% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.54098 36.944348 1.46% iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM - 62.652657 0.00% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU - 36.737435 0.00% iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 3.84810 63.048028 6.10% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH - 37.299038 0.00% iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB - 46.586770 0.00% iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI - 40.996174 0.00% iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U - 29.345810 0.00% iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX - 38.845908 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN - 72.307147 0.00% iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR - 20.013735 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB - 19.572110 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD - 43.255666 0.00% iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB - 18.357463 0.00% iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI - 62.961452 0.00% iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.45854 34.933363 1.31% iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 2.13489 53.197841 4.01% iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB - 20.129558 0.00% iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC - 66.689195 0.00% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 2.06478 34.471604 5.99% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 2.36374 33.931046 6.97% iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY - 16.666599 0.00% iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.09425 48.328653 0.20% iShares India Index ETF XID - 56.458762 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG - 19.991388 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS - 37.502446 0.00% iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN - 41.731620 0.00% iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.05840 21.425506 0.27% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 1.21035 87.758448 1.38% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU - 45.125633 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB - 19.214860 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA - 35.479903 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC - 34.956090 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U - 25.160726 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD - 50.157382 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH - 28.693055 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI - 44.992145 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML - 30.805009 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM - 32.548202 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 1.12630 37.870382 2.97% iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM - 43.578595 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 2.46193 87.587656 2.81% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 1.76434 62.769531 2.81% iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 1.58629 52.336455 3.03% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.28020 58.320765 0.48% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 1.92926 32.898737 5.86% iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF - 15.739327 0.00% iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB - 19.234237 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT - 44.941955 0.00% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 1.22279 63.996032 1.91% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU - 86.285429 0.00% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U - 61.577027 0.00% iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB - 23.354081 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE - 15.638398 0.00% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB - 18.353741 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB - 27.130255 0.00% iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC - 18.002407 0.00% iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE - 18.033457 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.20789 31.276868 0.66% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.11579 27.398479 0.42% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH - 19.260668 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG - 39.733968 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU - 43.859301 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U - 31.213969 0.00% iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI - 17.158099 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB 0.09482 40.486198 0.23% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC - 33.120104 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH - 28.701358 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.23913 70.172874 0.34% iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC 0.07768 48.170625 0.16% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 1.24602 58.613093 2.13% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB - 19.971355 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH - 37.618391 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP - 43.664670 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U - 31.009772 0.00% iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU - 46.942375 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS - 50.673795 0.00% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH - 33.106013 0.00% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT - 35.707777 0.00% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U - 25.515894 0.00% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH - 45.157316 0.00% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT 0.00048 47.180555 0.00% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U 0.00034 33.672002 0.00% iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.29745 11.646730 2.55% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.04326 55.134858 0.08% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS - 59.522032 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U - 43.093900 0.00% iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC - 50.413107 0.00% iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U - 35.977024 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF - 78.703262 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.61741 105.791103 0.58% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT - 32.865212 0.00% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.02695 70.253120 0.04% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.01938 50.518494 0.04% iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU - 34.266438 0.00% iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD - 111.113892 0.00%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2025 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2025 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

