BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

 | Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada for the 2025 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2026.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerReinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ1.55658
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.72763
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE1.08684
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF2.89966
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP2.71248
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU2.28706
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C2.78757
iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2)CMR0.00650
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW2.41679
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ1.09755
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD2.60005
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO1.02000
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW1.23519
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.14839
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.27141
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL1.06486
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.67823
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT1.78370
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO1.66202
iShares Bitcoin ETFIBIT0.28231
iShares Bitcoin ETF(1)IBIT.U0.22702
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD1.14998
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.21558
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.16136
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.41687
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.31141
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.46346
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.00000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.00000
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG5.22120
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.00000
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP0.00000
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.49921
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.20779
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS1.18596
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR2.69143
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV1.61517
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.39266
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.29044
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.76519
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.00000
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.48943
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU1.22853
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.89995
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.59442
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV1.36895
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.32991
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.23937
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.52790
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.32215
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG1.18695
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.00000
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP3.56592
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.00000
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.00000
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.43842
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK2.91694
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD1.87303
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU2.23706
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.00000
iShares India Index ETFXID0.38930
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.00000
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT3.41358
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.90086
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.94016
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU2.85421
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U2.07267
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV2.14287
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.37145
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ1.35318
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U0.00000
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.00000
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.70078
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.54263
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.32039
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.23237
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSPC0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.74225
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.16723
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.11483
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.71709
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.14602
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.12407
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTOH0.02178
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETFXTOT0.00000
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1)XTOT.U0.00000
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.32869
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFXUSC0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)XUSC.U0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR2.26920
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT1.08798
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.00000

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), the distribution amount may include an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of approximately 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately US$5.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


Recommended Reading