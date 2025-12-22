BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2025 and could change if the iShares Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or due to other factors.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 29, 2025, for all funds. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2026. BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2025, on or about December 29, 2025, for all funds.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ1.66653
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.76061
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE1.08684
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF2.89527
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP2.71248
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU2.16977
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C2.78757
iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2)CMR0.00600
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW2.38368
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ1.11300
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD2.58536
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO1.02000
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW1.23519
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.18287
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.31037
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL1.07946
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.67823
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT1.78369
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO1.66202
iShares Bitcoin ETFIBIT0.28380
iShares Bitcoin ETF(1)IBIT.U0.20402
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD1.16006
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.21558
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.15613
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.41894
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.30933
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.46947
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.00000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.00000
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG5.22120
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.00000
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP0.00000
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.49921
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.21075
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS1.27446
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR2.72150
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV1.61517
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.39473
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.28849
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.86478
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.00000
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.50778
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU1.22853
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.89393
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.59442
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV1.40026
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.33452
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.24420
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.65403
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.32711
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG1.19105
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.00000
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP3.56592
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.00000
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.00000
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.44033
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK2.91694
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD1.87355
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU2.25218
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.00000
iShares India Index ETFXID0.39708
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.00000
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT3.45109
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.88682
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.92366
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU2.82177
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U2.05881
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV2.12711
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.37734
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ1.35769
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U0.00000
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.00000
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.70078
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.54309
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.32222
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.23082
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSPC0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.74912
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.16596
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.11954
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.72009
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.19366
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.14613
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTOH0.00000
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETFXTOT0.00000
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1)XTOT.U0.00000
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.36871
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFXUSC0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)XUSC.U0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR2.28403
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT1.13042
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.00000
   

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), the distribution amount may include an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


