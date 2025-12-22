BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2025 and could change if the iShares Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or due to other factors.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 29, 2025, for all funds. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2026. BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2025, on or about December 29, 2025, for all funds.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution

Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 1.66653 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.76061 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.00000 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 1.08684 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 2.89527 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 2.71248 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 2.16977 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 2.78757 iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2) CMR 0.00600 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 2.38368 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 1.11300 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 2.58536 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 1.02000 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 1.23519 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.18287 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.31037 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 1.07946 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.67823 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 1.78369 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 1.66202 iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT 0.28380 iShares Bitcoin ETF(1) IBIT.U 0.20402 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 1.16006 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.21558 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.15613 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.41894 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.30933 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.46947 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.00000 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 5.22120 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000 iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 0.00000 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.49921 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.21075 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 1.27446 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 2.72150 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 1.61517 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.39473 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.28849 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.86478 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.00000 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.50778 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 1.22853 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.89393 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.59442 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 1.40026 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.33452 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.24420 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.00000 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.65403 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.00000 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.32711 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 1.19105 iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 3.56592 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.00000 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI 0.00000 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U 0.00000 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.00000 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.44033 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 2.91694 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 1.87355 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 2.25218 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.00000 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.39708 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.00000 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.00000 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 3.45109 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.88682 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.92366 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 2.82177 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 2.05881 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 2.12711 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.37734 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.00000 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00000 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 1.35769 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.00000 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.00000 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.00000 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.70078 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.54309 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.32222 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.23082 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.00000 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.74912 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.16596 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.11954 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.72009 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.00000 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.19366 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.14613 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH 0.00000 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT 0.00000 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U 0.00000 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.36871 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.00000 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC 0.00000 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 2.28403 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 1.13042 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.00000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.00000 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.00000 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.00000

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), the distribution amount may include an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

