BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2026.

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about December 29, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for all funds. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. For example, the Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease between December 16, 2025 and December 29, 2025 or may change due to other factors.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.05000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.05300
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.11400
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.06400
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.13813
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.14336
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.15630
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.24585
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.03300
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.03700
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.26409
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.33928
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.13400
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.57534
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.05800
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.12508
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.12024
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.07400
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.73436
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.13731
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.07300
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.16363
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.22368
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.21204
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.29271
iShares Bitcoin ETFIBIT0.00000
iShares Bitcoin ETF(1)IBIT.U0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD0.22995
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.25879
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.18742
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.21384
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.31756
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.23447
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.20726
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.08000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.10302
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.06900
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.12400
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.12700
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.09000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD4.83705
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.01083
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.26773
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP0.14199
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.22697
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.18130
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.05793
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.40312
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.29618
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.09359
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.06840
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.15639
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.12100
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.00242
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV1.11921
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.30173
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.10194
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.07417
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.06763
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.10900
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.15875
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.35769
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.26967
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.41452
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.30260
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.17827
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.30439
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.11400
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.51619
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC0.98825
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.15733
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.20536
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.20304
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.31555
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP0.26029
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.24171
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.11300
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI0.20172
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U0.16222
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX0.19110
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.14800
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.04500
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.04900
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.17407
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.04100
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.60096
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.20651
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK0.00762
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.07500
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.92139
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.07500
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.07800
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.08300
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.28100
iShares India Index ETFXID6.95500
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.07000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.22130
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.69364
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.22203
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.07007
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.02384
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.23947
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.17466
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.04077
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.20276
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.54425
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.39476
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.47137
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.10596
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.08818
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.24120
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.17598
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.26446
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.49147
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.37301
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.06400
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.05400
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.11437
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.08347
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU0.12415
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U0.08966
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.06800
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.04900
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.07000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.14407
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.20634
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.28425
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.26723
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.06200
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.12300
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.23748
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.17012
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.10811
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB0.20246
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.22966
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.20468
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.55599
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSPC0.26388
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.07595
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.04800
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.19908
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.23921
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.17231
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.24117
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.12203
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.16440
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.13300
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.09400
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTOH0.16753
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETFXTOT0.14516
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1)XTOT.U0.10567
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.15162
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.48767
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.35926
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFXUSC0.25194
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)XUSC.U0.18305
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF0.09831
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.15198
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.10100
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.35203
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.25772
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.17867
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.84942

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of approximately 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately US$5.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

