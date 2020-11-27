Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 9 months of 2020 compared to 9 months of 2019 and 30.09.2020 compared to 31.12.2019 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 09m 2020 09m 2019 Change Revenue 29 759 44 811 -33.6% Gross Profit 18 097 22 657 -20.1% Operating profit 8 370 10 090 -17.0% EBITDA 11 042 12 745 -13.4% Net profit for the period 1 198 9 764 -87.7% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 1 000 9 292 -89.2% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,03 0,26 -88.5% Operating cash flow for the period 6 620 12 856 -48.5% in thousands of EUR 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 Change Total assets 41 593 46 309 -10.2% Total current assets 27 936 27 123 3.0% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 24 186 26 324 -8.1% Cash and cash equivalents 9 856 5 152 91.3% Margin analysis, % 09m 2020 09m 2019 Change Gross profit 60.8 50.6 20.2% Operating profit 28.1 22.5 24.9% EBITDA 37.1 28.4 30.6% Net profit 4.0 21.8 -81.7% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 3.4 20.7 -83.6% Financial ratios, % 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 Change ROA 5.5 22.2 -75.2% ROE 9.7 38.9 -75.1% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 22.8 7.3 212.3% Current ratio 4.0 2.7 48.1% Quick ratio 1.7 0.8 112.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 29 759 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2020, representing a 33.6% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesales decreased by 34.4%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 9 months of 2020 amounted to 18 097 thousand EUR and decrease by 20.1% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 9 months of 2020 increased to 60.8%, from 50.6% in the respective period of previous year.

Consolidated operating profit for 9 months of 2020 amounted to 8 370 thousand EUR, compared to 10 090 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2019, decrease by 17.0%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 28.1% for 9 months of 2020 (22.5% in 9 months of 2019). Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2020 decreased by 13.4% and amounted to 11 042 thousand EUR, which is 37.1% in margin terms (12 745 thousand EUR and 28.4% for 9 months of 2019).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2020 amounted to 1 000 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 292 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2019, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2020 was 3.4% against 20.7% in 9 months of 2019.

Financial position

As of 30 September 2020 consolidated assets amounted to 41 593 thousand EUR representing decrease by 10.2% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2019.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 900 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2019 and amounted to 1 710 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2020. Inventory balance decreased 2 991 thousand EUR and amounted to 16 368 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2020.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company decreased by 2 138 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 186 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2020. Current liabilities decreased by 3 184 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2020.

Investments

During 9 months of 2020 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 191 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 1 143 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2020, the Group employed 1 777 employees, including 498 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2019 there were 1 888 employees, including 503 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 9 months of 2020 amounted 7 407 thousand EUR (9 846 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2019). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 556 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 9 months 2020

On June 30, 2020 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions.

The Meeting approved the 2019 Annual Report.

The Meeting decided leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2019 in retained earnings.

The Meeting decided: To annul Article 5.7 of the Articles of Association which includes: The public limited company may be represented in all legal transactions only by two members of the Management Board jointly. To approve the new Articles of Association of the Company.

The Meeting decided: To recall Toomas Tool, Mart Mutso, Risto Mägi, Triin Nellis and Stephan David Balkin from the Supervisory Board of SFG. To elect Toomas Tool as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Mari Tool as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Risto Mägi as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Triin Nellis as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Stephan David Balkin as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025.

The Meeting decided: To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group in 2020, 2021 and 2022 the financial years.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9 856 5 152 Current loans granted 2 2 Trade and other receivables 2 1 710 2 610 Inventories 3 16 368 19 359 Total current assets 27 936 27 123 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 235 334 Investments in associates 58 82 Available-for-sale investments 245 321 Deferred tax asset 1 511 905 Intangible assets 364 423 Investment property 648 869 Property, plant and equipment 4 10 596 16 252 Total non-current assets 13 657 19 186 TOTAL ASSETS 41 593 46 309 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term finance lease obligations 581 2 362 Trade and other payables 5 4 985 6 899 Tax liabilities 1 400 889 Total current liabilities 6 966 10 150 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 0 14 Long-term bank loans 400 0 Long-term finance lease obligations 6 405 6 333 Long-term provisions 46 61 Total non-current liabilities 6 851 6 408 Total liabilities 13 817 16 558 Equity Share capital 6 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Revaluation reserve 355 355 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 835 -15 697 Retained earnings 32 793 31 793 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 24 186 26 324 Non-controlling interest 3 590 3 427 Total equity 27 776 29 751 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 41 593 46 309

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 09m 2020 09m 2019 Revenue 8 12 028 14 547 29 759 44 811 Cost of goods sold -4 506 -7 383 -11 662 -22 154 Gross Profit 7 522 7 164 18 097 22 657 Distribution expenses -2 161 -2 902 -6 608 -8 756 Administrative expenses -935 -1 114 -2 868 -3 401 Other operating income 94 72 223 219 Other operating expenses -133 -191 -474 -629 Operating profit 4 387 3 029 8 370 10 090 Currency exchange income/(expense) -3 830 443 -6 386 2 913 Other finance income/(expenses) -111 -147 -345 -367 Net financial income -3 941 296 -6 731 2 546 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -3 3 -3 3 Profit before tax 443 3 328 1 636 12 639 Income tax expense -115 -767 -438 -2 875 Profit for the period 328 2 561 1 198 9 764 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 255 2 370 1 000 9 292 Non-controlling interest 73 191 198 472 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 7 0,01 0,07 0,03 0,26

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 09m 2020 09m 2019 Profit for the period 328 2 561 1 198 9 764 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods -690 325 -2 749 336 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -741 227 -3 138 34 Non-controlling interest 51 98 389 302 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -362 2 886 -1 551 10 100 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -486 2 597 -2 138 9 326 Non-controlling interest 124 289 587 774

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR 09m 2020 09m 2019 Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 1 198 9 764 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 2 672 2 655 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 3 -3 (Gains)/ losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 3 23 Net finance income / costs 1 941 -2 546 Provision for inventories 2 0 Provision for long-term benefits 0 5 Income tax expense 438 2 875 Change in inventories 2 991 241 Change in trade and other receivables 769 1 211 Change in trade and other payables -2 255 -417 Change in finance lease obligations 0 547 Income tax paid -1 142 -1 499 Net cash from operating activities 6 620 12 856 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 10 9 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 34 61 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 0 6 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -191 -1 143 Acquisition of intangible assets -83 -165 Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired -26 0 Net cash used in/from investing activities -256 -1 232 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 400 0 Repayment of finance lease -1 619 -1 646 Interest paid on finance lease -367 0 Dividends paid -424 -7 730 Reduction of share capital 0 -10 800 Net cash used in/ from financing activities -2 010 -20 176 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 4 354 -8 552 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 5 152 13 603 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 350 -95 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 9 856 4 956

Jarek Särgava

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Member of the Board

Phone: +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashon.com

Attachment