﻿Baltika Group Supervisory Board elected Triinu Tarkin to the Management Board of AS Baltika, whose mandate will begin from 01 December 2020 and last for the period of 3 years.

Triinu Tarkin has worked for AS Baltika from December 2011 in Finance department, at first as financial controller and later as Finance Manager. Triinu Tarkin has Bachelor’s degree from Estonian Business School and Master’s degree from Tallinn University of Technology. She worked for audit and consulting company PwC in Estonia and Australia in years 2005-2011. Triinu Tarkin does not belong to managements of any other companies. Triinu Tarkin does not currently own Baltika shares.

From 01 December 2020 AS Baltika has two members in Management Board: Flavio Perini and Triinu Tarkin.





Flavio Perini

Member of Management Board, CEO

flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com



