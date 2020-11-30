NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

30 November 2020

Proposed introduction of OSB GROUP PLC (“New OSB”) as a new holding company of the OSB Group by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Scheme”) and New OSB’s admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

ADMISSION AND LISTING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”) and New OSB are pleased to announce that the Scheme became effective on 27 November 2020. Pursuant to the Scheme, 447,304,198 Old OSB Shares were cancelled and extinguished and Scheme Shareholders received one New OSB Share for every one Old OSB Share held at 6.00 p.m. on 27 November 2020.

New OSB also announces that its entire issued share capital of 447,304,198 New OSB Shares of three-hundred and four (304) pence each have been admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities today. The commencement of dealings in New OSB Shares took place at 8.00 a.m. today. With effect from 8.00 a.m. today, Old OSB Shares ceased to be listed on the Official List and their admission to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange was cancelled.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, New OSB hereby notifies the market that, with effect from the commencement of dealings, New OSB’s issued share capital as at today, 30 November 2020, consisted of 447,304,198 ordinary shares of three-hundred and four (304) pence each. New OSB does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in New OSB is 447,304,198. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, New OSB under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All references to times in this Announcement are to London time, unless otherwise stated.

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities on 10 June 2014. OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. The OSB Group is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA.

The OSB Group has grown organically and through the acquisition of businesses and portfolios. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired the Charter Court Group as a result of the Charter Court Combination. The Charter Court Group, based at 2 Charter Court, Broadlands, Wolverhampton, WV10 6TD, was initially founded in November 2008 as a provider of credit consultancy and mortgage administration services for pools of mortgage loans owned by third parties. It was subsequently granted permission by the Financial Services Authority (now the FCA) to act as an authorised mortgage administrator and lender and also obtained a banking licence from the PRA.

Based in Chatham, Kent, the OSB Group trades under the Kent Reliance, InterBay Commercial, InterBay Asset Finance and Heritable Development Finance brands in the UK. Following the Charter Court Combination, the OSB Group also trades under the Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank brands in the UK. The OSB Group also has a presence in the Channel Islands under the Jersey Home Loans and Guernsey Home Loans brands.

The OSB Group primarily targets underserved market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential, attractive risk-adjusted returns and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector/professional buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. Following the Charter Court Combination, the OSB Group retains the market identities and propositions of the OSB Business and the Charter Court Business. The OSB Business targets its customers through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers, and is differentiated through its use of highly-skilled, bespoke underwriting and its efficient operating model. The Charter Court Business is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. Through its Exact Mortgage Experts brand, it offers mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy.

