JSC Olainfarm informs that in 2021 disclosure of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:



Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 2020 - on 26 February 2021;

Audited consolidated and unconsolidated Annual Report of JSC Olainfarm for 2020 submission planned on 30 April 2021;

Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 3 months - on 28 May 2021;

Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 6 months - on 27 August 2021;

Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 9 months – on 26 November 2021.

