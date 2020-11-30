Financial calendar 2021 for
ROCKWOOL International A/S
30 November 2020
Financial calendar for 2021
The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2021:
Quiet period before Q4 27 December 2020 - 10 February 2021
Annual Report for 2020 10 February 2021
Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting 23 February 2021
Annual General Meeting 7 April 2021
Dividends for 2020 at the disposal of shareholders 12 April 2021
Quiet period before Q1 4 April - 19 May 2021
Report on the first quarter of 2021 19 May 2021
Quiet period before Q2 4 July - 18 August 2021
Report on the first half-year of 2021 18 August 2021
Quiet period before Q3 10 October - 24 November 2021
Report on the first nine months of 2021 24 November 2021
