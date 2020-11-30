Financial calendar 2021 for
ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 64 - 2020
30 November 2020

Financial calendar for 2021

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2021:

Quiet period before Q4                                                            27 December 2020 - 10 February 2021
Annual Report for 2020                                                           10 February 2021

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting                                      23 February 2021

Annual General Meeting                                                          7 April 2021

Dividends for 2020 at the disposal of shareholders                   12 April 2021

Quiet period before Q1                                                           4 April - 19 May 2021
Report on the first quarter of 2021                                          19 May 2021

Quiet period before Q2                                                           4 July - 18 August 2021
Report on the first half-year of 2021                                       18 August 2021

Quiet period before Q3                                                          10 October - 24 November 2021
Report on the first nine months of 2021                                  24 November 2021

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

