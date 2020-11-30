Incap Corporation Managers’ Transactions 30 November 2020 at 8.45 p.m. EET





Manager’s Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Akeba Oy 2410423-4

Position: Closely associated person

Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Kaisa Kokkonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Incap Oyj

LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20201130130225_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006407

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 197 Unit price: 18.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 956 Unit price: 18.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 18.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 247 Unit price: 18.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 18.7 EUR





INCAP CORPORATION



For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

