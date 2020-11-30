EDMOND, Okla., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Tree Country Club, a member of the ClubCorp family of clubs, announces a two-phase renovation project of completely rebuilding the greenside bunkers on the club’s two courses using the Better Billy Bunker™ method, the latest trend in golf course design and construction. The West Course, phase one of the renovation project, is now complete and will be followed by the East Course, slated to be complete in early 2021, resulting in more consistent playability and aesthetically pleasing appeal that will improve the member and guest golf experience.



The Better Billy Bunker method, a five-step process for each bunker, eliminates geotextile liners and instead uses a two-inch layer of local pea gravel treated with polymer – essentially creating a gravel blanket that allows water to pass through – which is then covered with USGA specifications for bunker sand. The system provides maximum drainage, resulting in less sand contamination over time and easier maintenance after inclement weather.

“Oak Tree members take great pride in the club and this renovation of modernizing the bunker will create better golf experiences that allow playing much deeper into the life of the bunker, plus let our golf course maintenance team focus on other areas of the courses,” said Kevin Williams, Oak Tree Country Club general manager.

The East Course and West Course, meticulously designed by legendary golf course architect Pete Dye, are renowned for their splendor and challenging play. The East Course annually serves as the site of the Oklahoma Open.

Located in Edmond, approximately 15 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oak Tree Country Club is the only private country club in the metro area to offer 36 holes of golf. Oak Tree also features a wood and stone 65,000-square-foot tri-level clubhouse with grille and lounge where members can dine in-style, a bar and media area perfect for catching up on the latest news or sporting events and covered outdoor patio with a firepit. Additional amenities include a swimming pool, children’s splash pad and a 75,000-square-foot sports facility with six indoor tennis courts, six outdoor tennis courts, an indoor jogging track, fitness center, aerobics studio, racquetball court, basketball court, and additional locker rooms decked with saunas and whirlpools.

As a member of the ClubCorp family, Oak Tree members also can enjoy worldwide benefits, including complimentary green fees and complimentary dining at more than 200 private clubs and special offerings at more than 700 hotels, resorts and entertainment venues.

