Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold the virtual event How Businesses are using AI and Machine Learning Today on December 9th at 10:00 am CT as part of the company’s Solve Strategy Series.

Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold the virtual event How Businesses are using AI and Machine Learning Today on December 9th at 10:00 am CT as part of the company’s Solve Strategy Series.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold the virtual event How Businesses are using AI and Machine Learning Today on December 9th at 10:00 am CT as the final installment of the company’s Solve Strategy Series.



Jeremy Howard, data scientist, researcher, educator and founder of fast.ai, will deliver a keynote on the top capabilities and constraints of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), including examples of successful applications and requirements to effectively put the technology into practice. He will then be joined by industry experts from Salesforce, AWS and Rackspace Technology for a panel discussion on how today’s enterprises are using AI/ML in new and innovative ways.

For many enterprises, the pandemic has accelerated the need for enhanced product offerings, improved business efficiency and the ability to anticipate customer behavior. Enter artificial intelligence and machine learning — technologies with the power to help organizations leverage their data to make automated recommendations, take preemptive action and streamline decision-making. But without the required technical skills and business processes, organizations will run into a number of challenges that will minimize the value of their AI/ML implementation. In fact, a recent Gartner survey found that lack of skills on staff and understanding of the technology’s benefits are among the top challenges of AI/ML adoption.

“Although the pandemic has catalyzed the need for AI/ML adoption, its value will continue to increase in the coming years,” said Jeff DeVerter, CTO, Solutions at Rackspace Technology and webinar moderator. “The virtual event, with comprehensive insights from industry leaders will further uncover how enterprises can capitalize on their data by using leading AI/ML frameworks. Together, we’re proud to support some of the world’s leading organizations through every step in their AI/ML journeys.”

The How Businesses are using AI and Machine Learning Today webinar will include a 10-minute keynote speech and 20-minute panel discussion with industry experts:



Keynote:

Jeremy Howard, data scientist, researcher educator and founder of fast.ai



Moderator:

Jeff DeVerter, CTO, Solutions at Rackspace Technology



Panelists:

Peter Coffee, VP of Strategic Research at Salesforce

Kris Skinrak, Global Machine Learning Technical Lead, AWS

Eric Miller, Sr Director of Technology Strategy at Rackspace Technology

Mark McQuade, Practice Manager, Data Science at Rackspace Technology

To register for the How Businesses are using AI and Machine Learning Today webinar, please visit: https://www.rackspace.com/solve/solve-strategy-series

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd2356fc-7b1a-4a27-b2b1-5ca76484ce61