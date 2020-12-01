



Capgemini announces its third set of Intelligent Industry offers: Data Driven Research & Development for Life Sciences

New services will enable Bio Pharmaceuticals R&D teams to take a novel data driven approach to better understand diseases and patients, identify therapies with higher potential, digitally optimize clinical trials, and accelerate time to market

Paris, December 01 2020 – Capgemini announced today its third set of Intelligent Industry offerings: Data Driven Research & Development for Life Sciences . By aligning the expertise of its life science specialists, data scientists and data engineers, Capgemini’s latest offer brings the power of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at scale to the research and development (R&D) function. This new set of services will help bio pharma companies to improve drug discovery and clinical trials.

“Now more than ever there is intense pressure on research and development functions within life sciences to deliver better products more cheaply, quickly and with less risk,” comments Franck Greverie, Chief Portfolio Officer at Capgemini and Group Executive Board member. “Artificial intelligence can analyze a broader body of knowledge, clinical data and literature about drugs and conditions at a speed unimaginable for human researchers. Capgemini’s new set of Data Driven R&D for Life Sciences offerings helps to harness the fast-growing set of tools and techniques of digital platforms, modern AI, data science and data engineering to apply them to datasets across a much wider frame of reference than ever before, helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies to reduce the time and cost of getting new therapies to market, and deliver greater personalized therapeutics and patient centricity.”

Following Capgemini’s acquisition of Altran, the world leader in engineering and R&D services, the Group is pioneering Intelligent Industry with its deep product engineering expertise as well as a breadth of specialist digital and data capabilities to deploy AI solutions and technologies at scale. Capgemini’s understanding, not just of technology but of people and cultures that make data-driven R&D work, enables the fostering of uncommon connections, finding new sources of value, and applying the potential of Intelligent Industry powered by data to discover, at speed, products that are right for consumers.



“The COVID-19 pandemic and the race to a viable vaccine have put life sciences R&D and the clinical development process in the global spotlight and have further accelerated life sciences firms’ desire to bring more intelligence to the R&D process, to compress drug development timelines. To achieve this, life sciences can borrow a few innovation techniques from other industries given the advent of Intelligent Industry. Capgemini (with the integration of Altran) is spearheading innovation in this space, representing the logical evolution of the Industry 4.0 movement. Its capabilities in data, industrial, and digital technologies, help design, develop, and deliver intelligence-led products and services to life sciences clients, to fuel the breakthrough R&D innovation that the life sciences market needs,” comments Nitish Mittal, Vice President at Everest Group.

Through Capgemini’s new offering R&D teams can leverage a broader body of clinical data and literature about drugs and conditions and incorporate it into their processes in real-time. In addition, ‘real world’ data such as medical data, insurance data, even social media – can provide valuable insights into patient needs, treatment adherence and outcomes. Capgemini’s Data Driven R&D for Life Sciences includes:

AI studio for drug discovery – an AI agile studio model to improve drug discovery by enhancing a range of activities including target identification, lead compound optimization, and lead candidate testing

– an AI agile studio model to improve drug discovery by enhancing a range of activities including target identification, lead compound optimization, and lead candidate testing Intelligent clinical trials – intelligent design, planning and execution to optimize clinical trials, enabled by digital platforms and powered by AI

– intelligent design, planning and execution to optimize clinical trials, enabled by digital platforms and powered by AI Data and AI platforms – to enable seamless integration, sharing and processing of heterogeneous datasets, industrialized deployment of data engineering processes, and AI and analytics workloads at scale.

Data Driven R&D for Life Sciences is the third Intelligent Industry offering to be announced by Capgemini. It follows 5G and Edge services to help organizations make the right investments in the foundation of their data-driven transformation and Driving Automation Systems Validation for automotive manufacturers and suppliers.

For more information about Capgemini’s Intelligent Industry offerings visit: https://www.capgemini.com/service/intelligent-industry/



