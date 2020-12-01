GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced a companywide shoe drive to benefit the non-profit organization Soles4Souls.



During the month of December, XPO employees will collect new or lightly used shoes to help Soles4Souls aid people living below the poverty line. The shoe drive expands on XPO’s support of Soles4Souls, following the company’s donations of supply chain services earlier this year.

"Today, on Giving Tuesday, we're launching our December shoe drive to help Soles4Souls bring comfort to children and adults in need," said LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO’s chief diversity officer. “We hope that everyone will celebrate this global day of generosity by making a difference in someone’s life through an act of kindness.”

To learn more about Souls4Souls or provide support, please visit soles4souls.org .

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,499 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by putting them to good use: providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. With locations across three continents, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 50 million pairs of shoes in 129 countries since 2006. soles4souls.org