SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing its RTX 30 Series lineup of gaming GPUs to the market’s sweet spot, NVIDIA today introduced the GeForce ® RTX ™ 3060 Ti , the first member of the RTX 3060 family, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX™.



Priced at just $399, built on the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform and featuring ray tracing and AI-powered DLSS, the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the previous generation GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, priced at $699, and delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay.

“We’re entering a massive holiday season with ray-traced effects coming to Cyberpunk 2077 , Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , Watch Dogs: Legion and more,” said Matt Wuebbling, VP of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “There’s no better way for gamers to enjoy cutting-edge ray-traced games or powering through creative and productivity workflows than with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and the rest of the RTX 30 Series.”

The RTX 3060 Ti supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations, including performance-accelerating and image quality (IQ)-enhancing NVIDIA DLSS (NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling), NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast. Together with real-time ray tracing, they are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.

NVIDIA DLSS: The AI Gift That Gamers Love

AI is revolutionizing gaming — from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features . Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images and gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize ray-tracing settings and increase output resolutions. DLSS is available in more than 25 games, with more added every month.

NVIDIA Reflex and Broadcast: The Ultimate Play

NVIDIA Reflex technology reduces system latency (or input lag), making games more responsive, and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an extra edge over the opposition. NVIDIA Broadcast is a suite of audio and video AI enhancements, including virtual backgrounds, motion capture and advanced noise removal, that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video conferences.

Advanced GeForce Experience Features

All NVIDIA GeForce GPUs benefit from GeForce Experience ™, a tool used by tens of millions of gamers to optimize game settings, record and upload gameplay, stream gameplay, take screenshots, and download and install Game Ready Drivers . The latest features include:

One-click automatic GPU Tuning: GeForce Experience now supports GPU Tuning, which can automatically create overclocking profiles by using an advanced scanning algorithm.

GeForce Experience now supports GPU Tuning, which can automatically create overclocking profiles by using an advanced scanning algorithm. Enhanced in-game monitoring overlay: GeForce Experience’s already robust in-game overlay now adds performance stats, temperatures and latency metrics, including NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer stats.

Where to Buy

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be available on Dec. 2, starting at $399, as custom boards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models, from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac and as a Founders Edition from NVIDIA. Look for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU at major retailers and etailers as well as in gaming systems by major manufacturers and leading system builders worldwide.

For a limited time in select countries, gamers who purchase a new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU or system will receive a one-year subscription to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW ™ cloud gaming service.

Press assets, including product photographs, specifications, chip and die shots and other materials, are available on the NVIDIA press site at www.nvidia-press.com .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

