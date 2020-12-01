This 8-foot tall Giant Minute Man was sent as a thank you gift cross country by Minuteman Press franchise owner Peter Castorena (Lancaster, CA) to Nick Titus (President) and the team at Minuteman Press International in Farmingdale, NY.

This 8-foot tall Giant Minute Man was sent as a thank you gift cross country by Minuteman Press franchise owner Peter Castorena (Lancaster, CA) to Nick Titus (President) and the team at Minuteman Press International in Farmingdale, NY.

Minuteman Press in Lancaster, California continues to grow its sales by adapting their products and services and continuing to serve their clients as an essential business. High demand products include direct mail, wide format printing, banners and signage for social distancing, and custom branded apparel (shirts and face masks).



To show his appreciation for the ongoing franchise support provided by Minuteman Press International during this critical time, franchisee Peter Castorena had a beautiful, custom 8-foot-tall “Minute Man” made and delivered to Nick Titus, President of Minuteman Press International.



LANCASTER, Calif. & FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Castorena owns the Minuteman Press printing franchise in Lancaster, California. Already a member of the President’s Million-Dollar Circle for achieving yearly gross sales of at least $1 million, Peter has continued to grow his sales even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He credits the hard work of his team, the loyalty of his business community, and the support of his franchisor Minuteman International.

Peter says, “There is nothing more that Minuteman Press International could have done to support franchise owners like me during this unprecedented time. We really appreciate the leadership and communication shown by Nick Titus (President) as well as the additional marketing resources and ongoing support we have received when we needed it most.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Minuteman Press in Lancaster has remained open as an essential business. According to Peter, high-demand products and services include:

Direct mail: “We have received a huge number of requests for direct mail, particularly from schools and hospitals/healthcare. They need to quickly and effectively communicate with their students, patients, and their families. Since they knew we are direct mail providers, they trust us with these critical communications.”



“We have received a huge number of requests for direct mail, particularly from schools and hospitals/healthcare. They need to quickly and effectively communicate with their students, patients, and their families. Since they knew we are direct mail providers, they trust us with these critical communications.” Wide format printing and signage: “We have seen a huge uptick in wide format signage, social distancing posters, banners, and floor decals. These were products that businesses needed to keep their customers and employees’ safe, and to help them follow guidelines.”



“We have seen a huge uptick in wide format signage, social distancing posters, banners, and floor decals. These were products that businesses needed to keep their customers and employees’ safe, and to help them follow guidelines.” Custom branded apparel: “This actually goes beyond face masks. Some of our clients have asked for branded shirts and uniforms for their teams. They have told me that since people can’t see their faces, they’d like their teams to be outfitted with branded apparel to better promote their respective businesses.”



Peter credits the team at Minuteman Press International for “pushing the envelope” even before the pandemic hit to make sure that all franchisees have the ability to adapt and expand their products and services and quickly meet the needs of their customers. “My needs might be different than another Minuteman Press owner, but we all are looking for ways to easily meet the 2020 needs of our client base. Minuteman Press International reached out to us every day asking us how they can support us during this time and they provided us with real, actionable feedback and answers to our questions. That was huge for us and my fellow Minuteman Press franchisees. We are lucky to have such high demand for our essential services, but with the support we have received from Minuteman International; luck had nothing to do with our ability to rise to the occasion. We have the knowledge. We get the support. We’re getting it done.”

To show his appreciation for his franchisor, Peter had a very unique surprise in store for Nick Titus and the team at Minuteman Press International World Headquarters located all the way across the country in Farmingdale, NY. “Every year, I receive a rebate from our paper vendor that Minuteman Press International negotiates for all of its franchisees. I usually like to take that rebate and re-invest it into my business to make us better. This year, with all the unwavering support we received from everyone at World HQ, I wanted to pay it forward. I decided to send them something special.”

That “something special” was a beautiful, custom 8-foot tall “Minute Man” that Peter had made and delivered to Nick. “When we first received this huge box, I had no idea what to expect. After we opened it up and saw what was inside, I was simply blown away. I called Peter and he explained to me how much our support during COVID-19 meant to him. For us as a team and for me personally, there is nothing more gratifying than helping our franchisees. The fact that he went out of his way to do this for us and send us this incredible piece, it’s really moving and also very cool.”

For years to come, Peter is looking forward to continuing to grow his business in Lancaster. “I’ve learned so much during this time including the fact that the printing industry is adaptable and resilient. Also, I am so fortunate to be part of a franchise family in Minuteman Press International that truly cares about us no matter what the circumstances are.”

As for the giant “Minute Man” that is now proudly displayed in the reception area of Minuteman Press International World Headquarters, Nick says it is a welcome addition to the office and “a great reminder of why we do what we do. We are all in this together and it means the world that Peter showed his appreciation with this beautiful gift.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Lancaster, CA, visit https://www.scav.minutemanpress.com. For more information on Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and to read Minuteman Press franchise reviews, visit https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006

https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

or

Media:

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at :

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7132d1cc-1d3a-4692-9e85-07d6e82cbcf6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cf0de5a-db1d-42a9-9500-bd7990e238aa