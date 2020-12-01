Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier Transportation sale to Alstom

1 December 2020 – Alstom and Bombardier announced today that all necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom have been received.

Alstom and Bombardier now expect the transaction to close on January 29, 2021.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.



