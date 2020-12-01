MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsourcing specialist, Inspiro announced today it earned the prestigious “Corporate Excellence” Award from the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020. Inspiro is the only Philippine-based contact center company named in the celebrated category. The Corporate Excellence Award is given to companies that demonstrated effective organizational capability to deliver consistent business results during this unprecedented year.



APEA is an award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial and organizational excellence. APEA honors business leaders and organizations who have shown outstanding performance and tenacity in developing successful businesses while embracing social responsibilities that come with leadership. Even in difficult times, these organizations have remained committed and aligned to their employees, stakeholders, as well as their organizational purpose and values.

“During such turbulent times. It can be tempting to forego social responsibility for a business model that focuses solely on the bottom line,” said Richard Tsang, President at Enterprise Asia. “What we have to realize is that today having a purpose and building a sustainable, profitable business go hand in hand.”

Richard added, “In this situation of crisis, people – consumers, investors, everyone, are looking for inspiration and leadership now more than ever. Without standing for something, you can’t inspire or lead. It is purpose-driven companies that are proving more resilient and also leading the way forward.”

“We accept this recognition with great pride and excitement,” said Yuji Hamamoto, President & CEO of Inspiro. “We are deeply honored to be given this award, especially at this challenging time. This year is quite overwhelming, while we prioritized the safety and welfare of our employees, we remained focused yet agile while serving our clients and their customers”, concluded Mr. Hamamoto.

About Inspiro

Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world’s leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia Inc., a member of Japan’s Mitsui Group.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia.

For further information, visit https://apea.asia .

