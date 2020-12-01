NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has named David Kohel as its Chief Technology Officer, a newly created position at the Company. In this role, he will be responsible for all aspects of developing technology to support the Company’s long-term opportunity of building the leading global Travel Health and Wellness brand.



“David is a great addition to our leadership team and brings to us extensive technology experience in driving innovation along with demonstrated success,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO. “His customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a new business that leverages our historic Travel Wellness experience and new-found Healthcare expertise, enabling us as a category leader in providing travelers with peace of mind. We are very excited to have someone of David’s caliber join XpresSpa in this new role.”

Mr. Kohel is a driven c-level technology executive with a 22 year proven track record delivering new and disruptive products to market for industry giants including Nike, Kroger, and a late-stage startup, ZOOM+Care. He has deep experience in product development, strategy, technology transformation, data science, building high-performing teams, turnaround operations, mergers & acquisitions, and helping companies successfully scale.

Mr. Kohel is the Founder of Theory Venture Partners, a venture capital and private equity advisory, and currently serves as a Board Member at Vytal Health, a whole person health care company, and as an Advisor to Q5id, Inc., a company that protects businesses and consumers against identity theft and fraud. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Delaware.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing, rapid testing services for other communicable diseases that include influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under its XpresCheck™ brand. Current XpresCheck Wellness Centers include JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Logan International Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

