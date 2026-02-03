XWELL and PieQ Advance AI-Powered Biosecurity Forecasting Following CDC Milestone

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL), a provider of wellness and biosecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AI and predictive intelligence company PieQ to develop a next-generation U.S. biosecurity forecasting platform in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The announcement follows a recent CDC milestone for the Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance (TGS) program — part of the Biothreat Radar Detection System — which has surpassed one million voluntary participants with XWELL and Ginkgo Biosecurity.

Building on this milestone, the collaboration embeds AI-driven forecasting directly into frontline biosecurity operations, enabling XWELL teams to collect more samples from more locations by prioritizing where resources can have the greatest impact. The joint platform analyzes real-time global aviation data, passenger flows, seasonal travel patterns, and advanced risk models to forecast international traveler arrivals at the city and flight-levels.

By predicting where international travelers will enter the United States before they arrive, the system allows public health officials to proactively plan and scale biosecurity operations, expanding testing capacity and strengthening early detection, rather than reacting after exposure risks emerge.

“Effective biosecurity depends on foresight, not hindsight,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL. “The CDC’s TGS program already enables early detection of emerging biological threats. This partnership takes that foundation further — using AI to help us be more targeted, more efficient, and ultimately collect more samples from more places. By forecasting where risk is likely to emerge, we can expand our testing capacity and deploy biosecurity resources where they will be most effective, strengthening early detection for the entire Biothreat Radar Detection system.”

The partnership is designed to serve as a next-generation intelligence layer for U.S. biosecurity, grounded in real-world testing during periods of heightened global mobility. These include anticipated surges in U.S.-bound travel around major international events, such as the 2026 World Cup. Used strictly as an example of peak travel demand, such moments create a high-pressure environment to demonstrate that AI-powered forecasting can perform reliably at a national scale.

The system simplifies biosecurity decision-making — moving from airport-level visibility to city and flight-level prediction, from static, historical assumptions to live intelligence, and from reactive response to proactive, preventive protection. As global travel accelerates, predictive intelligence is becoming essential to scaling surveillance capacity without sacrificing precision.

Currently, the platform supports operations across seven airports, including eight nasal sampling stations, and three wastewater collection sites, monitoring thousands of international travelers each week. Rather than simply expanding coverage, AI-enabled biosecurity will allow the program to function as a global intercept network — using predictive insights into passenger movement to pre-position resources at the right ports and at the right times, enabling more precise, efficient sampling as travelers enter the United States.

“This partnership with XWELL reflects exactly the kind of impact-driven AI work PieQ was built to deliver,” said Bhavik Patel, founder and CEO of PieQ. “By combining XWELL’s frontline biosecurity expertise with our agentic AI platform, FLOW, we are advancing biosecurity from reactive monitoring to predictive intelligence that helps surface emerging risks earlier, prioritize action in real time, and operate reliably at scale in complex, real-world environments.”

By adding predictive intelligence to an already proven surveillance program, the XWELL-PieQ partnership establishes a scalable model for future pandemics, mass global events, and evolving biosecurity threats.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is redefining the modern wellness experience. Through its portfolio of brands — XpresSpa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™ — XWELL makes self-care accessible, elevated, and entirely on your terms. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas worldwide, XWELL helps people feel their best wherever life takes them.

About PieQ:

PieQ is an AI-native technology company building intelligent, agent-driven platforms for regulated and operationally complex industries. Its proprietary Agentic AI Platform, FLOW, orchestrates data ingestion, predictive modeling, and autonomous workflows to turn complex, real-time data into actionable intelligence. PieQ partners with organizations across healthcare, insurance, and hospitality to design and deploy AI systems that improve decision-making, operational readiness, and real-world outcomes. Learn more at www.pieq.ai.

