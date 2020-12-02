Stockholm December 2, 2020: Aino Health announces today that their customer Transcom has decided to expand the use of HealthManager from 600 users in two locations in Sweden and Norway to include all locations in Sweden and a total of 1500 users.



Transcom made the decision to expand the use of HealthManager after evaluating it at two sites the last year. During the past year, HealthManager supported Transcom in digitalizing the process of employee health and well-being management. It also provided managers with support, reminders, follow-up, quality assurance to work earlier in the process and to show the employees that the company takes even more actions to show employees that they are cared for. With the use of HealthManager, Transcom has got an informative overview of the employee health and well-being status and actions taken, as well as an understanding of where their managers need the most support.

We are very happy that Transcom has seen good results over the past year and decided to expand to all locations in Sweden. We look forward to continuing working with Transcom and support them to an even healthier workplace going forward, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, VD Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.