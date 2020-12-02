LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, today announced the acquisition of FairWarning Technologies, LLC, the leading provider of patient privacy intelligence. The combination of Imprivata and FairWarning solutions provide customers with a single Digital Identity platform that integrates role-based access controls, robust identity governance, and critical data privacy compliance.



“Healthcare organizations can’t promise secure patient data privacy without clear visibility into each identity and the behavior around that identity,” said Russ Branzell, President and CEO at the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). “Simply put, with the combination of Imprivata and FairWarning, we are converging the who and the what. That’s the real answer in privacy and security in healthcare.”

“In the world of security and privacy, the need for IT solutions focused on healthcare continues to grow,” said Joe Van De Graaff, Vice President, Digital Health and Security at KLAS Research. “Healthcare provider organizations can benefit from vendors who understand and design their solutions around the nuanced clinical needs and workflows of healthcare.”

FairWarning is an analytics and insider threat detection platform. The platform ingests hundreds of data sources, such as EMR, CRM, HR, and others, and applies data logic and machine learning to identify potential breaches of protected information. Primarily serving the healthcare market, FairWarning is the leader of Patient Data Privacy Intelligence and Drug Diversion analytics that serves compliance officers in the protection of Protected Health information (PHI). FairWarning also provides similar data privacy solutions specifically designed for mission critical business applications for enterprise and financial services.

“Like Imprivata, FairWarning is focused on delivering a world-class experience that ensures customers benefit from the full value of the investment in their solutions,” said Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata. “I’m thrilled about the similarities we share in culture and in our commitment to our customers. We’re excited to make FairWarning a key component of our go-forward analytics and Digital Identity strategy, and to be able to offer our customers a broader set of solutions from a single vendor that is committed to delivering innovative products and a signature customer experience.”

“Our platform fits perfectly into Imprivata’s digital identity framework for healthcare and complements Imprivata’s focus on making identity accessible and secure across regulated workflows,” said Ed Holmes, CEO of FairWarning. “We’re excited to join forces with Imprivata to offer a more comprehensive and integrated solution to our joint customers, and to continue to advance innovation in the digital identity and privacy space.”

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique and complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

About FairWarning®

As the leader in protecting privacy and securing data stored in mission-critical applications, FairWarning’s platform helps healthcare and enterprise organizations comply with regulations, protect sensitive data, and prevent insider threats. A driving force in building the patient privacy monitoring industry, FairWarning expanded to support other highly regulated industries and applications like Salesforce to help customers easily interpret, investigate and detect anomalous user access or behavior. The company combines advanced technologies including machine learning and AI with best practices and managed services to provide the highest level of security to organizations across the globe. Safeguarding over 350 enterprise customers globally, including 35% of U.S. health systems, FairWarning is trusted to protect organizations’ sensitive data while creating a culture of privacy.

For more information, visit the FairWarning website. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kerry Pillion

781-761-1452

kpillion@imprivata.com