GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2020. The Company expects that this dividend will be included in 2021 taxable income.



