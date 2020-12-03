In November 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 158 777 passengers, which is a 77.3% decrease compared to November 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.7% to 27 688 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 38.0% to 45 613 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for November 2020 were the following:

November 2020 November 2019 Change Passengers 158 777 698 293 -77.3% Finland - Sweden 34 263 210 552 -83.7% Estonia - Finland 120 403 371 230 -67.6% Estonia - Sweden 3 587 65 574 -94.5% Latvia - Sweden 524 50 937 -99.0% Cargo Units 27 688 33 222 -16.7% Finland - Sweden 5 150 6 866 -25.0% Estonia - Finland 18 304 20 868 -12.3% Estonia - Sweden 3 929 4 037 -2.7% Latvia - Sweden 305 1 451 -79.0% Passenger Vehicles 45 613 73 537 -38.0% Finland - Sweden 4 364 7 179 -39.2% Estonia - Finland 40 896 59 115 -30.8% Estonia - Sweden 203 3 246 -93.7% Latvia - Sweden 150 3 997 -96.2%

The following operational factors influenced the development in November 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated six return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in November.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated five return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. November results reflect five return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.





Monika Mäger

Investor Relations Specialist

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail monika.mager@tallink.ee

Attachment