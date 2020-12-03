In November 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 158 777 passengers, which is a 77.3% decrease compared to November 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.7% to 27 688 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 38.0% to 45 613 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for November 2020 were the following:

 November 2020November 2019Change
Passengers 158 777 698 293 -77.3%
Finland - Sweden34 263210 552-83.7%
Estonia - Finland120 403371 230-67.6%
Estonia - Sweden3 58765 574-94.5%
Latvia - Sweden52450 937-99.0%
    
Cargo Units 27 688 33 222 -16.7%
Finland - Sweden5 1506 866-25.0%
Estonia - Finland18 30420 868-12.3%
Estonia - Sweden3 9294 037-2.7%
Latvia - Sweden3051 451-79.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles 45 613 73 537 -38.0%
Finland - Sweden4 3647 179-39.2%
Estonia - Finland40 89659 115-30.8%
Estonia - Sweden2033 246-93.7%
Latvia - Sweden1503 997-96.2%

The following operational factors influenced the development in November 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated six return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in November.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated five return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. November results reflect five return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.

 

