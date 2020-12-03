In November 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 158 777 passengers, which is a 77.3% decrease compared to November 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.7% to 27 688 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 38.0% to 45 613 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for November 2020 were the following:
|November 2020
|November 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|158 777
|698 293
|-77.3%
|Finland - Sweden
|34 263
|210 552
|-83.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|120 403
|371 230
|-67.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 587
|65 574
|-94.5%
|Latvia - Sweden
|524
|50 937
|-99.0%
|Cargo Units
|27 688
|33 222
|-16.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 150
|6 866
|-25.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|18 304
|20 868
|-12.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 929
|4 037
|-2.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|305
|1 451
|-79.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|45 613
|73 537
|-38.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 364
|7 179
|-39.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|40 896
|59 115
|-30.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|203
|3 246
|-93.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|150
|3 997
|-96.2%
The following operational factors influenced the development in November 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated six return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in November.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated five return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. November results reflect five return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.
