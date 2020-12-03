Quadient Statement

Paris, December 3, 2020

Following the letter addressed to Quadient's Board of Directors by the company Teleios Capital Partners LLC and made public on November 25, 2020, Quadient indicates that its Board of Directors has responded today to the letter.

Quadient’s response is publicly accessible and can be viewed at this link.

