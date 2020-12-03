2021
March 3 Annual Report for 2020
March 26 Annual General Meeting 2021
May 28 Interim Report, Q1
September 1 Interim Report, Q2
November 24 Interim Report, Q3
The annual and interim reports are expected to be announced at approximately 7:30 CET on the dates above.
Contact
Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832
Media Relations
Steffen Stoevelbaek
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833
