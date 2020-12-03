2021

March 3 Annual Report for 2020

March 26 Annual General Meeting 2021

May 28 Interim Report, Q1

September 1 Interim Report, Q2

November 24 Interim Report, Q3

The annual and interim reports are expected to be announced at approximately 7:30 CET on the dates above.

Contact

Investor Relations

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2128 5832

Media Relations

Steffen Stoevelbaek

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment