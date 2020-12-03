2021
March 3                                Annual Report for 2020
March 26                              Annual General Meeting 2021
May 28                                 Interim Report, Q1
September 1                         Interim Report, Q2
November 24                        Interim Report, Q3

The annual and interim reports are expected to be announced at approximately 7:30 CET on the dates above.

Contact

Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832  

Media Relations
Steffen Stoevelbaek
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment