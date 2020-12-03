Leading sustainability and cleantech communications firm will work directly with SunHydrogen executive leadership to strengthen communications efforts as global demand for renewable hydrogen grows exponentially

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced it has retained New York City-based FischTank PR, a leading sustainability and cleantech PR firm , to drive communications efforts as the Company continues to advance its nanoparticle technology for generation of economical green hydrogen.

Through its relationship with FischTank PR, SunHydrogen will activate its Twitter and Facebook pages, utilizing both to serve as resources for renewable hydrogen and broader renewable energy news and information, as well as for sharing corporate announcements and materials. The Company also plans to increase shareholder communications via press release and newsletter distribution, highlighting technological milestones, commercialization efforts and other corporate progress.

“As our visibility within the capital markets and energy sector continue to grow, we understand the importance of increased and effective corporate communications,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “I look forward to working directly with FischTank PR, a firm deeply entrenched in the sustainability and cleantech sector that also understands the importance of transparent, informative communication with security holders.”

FischTank PR was founded in 2013 and is led by CEO Eric Fischgrund and President Matt Bretzius. The firm works with clients commercializing technologies in renewable energy and cleantech sectors spanning energy storage, solar, battery design, green building, agtech and more. The firm’s clients are comprised of private and public companies, the latter of which possesses market caps ranging from small to Fortune 100.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of its hydrogen generation panels, our ability to procure project financing, our ability to retain the service of a qualified engineering firm to design and build a pilot plant, our ability to secure an agreement to with a partner with us for the pilot plant, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.