INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Company“) has submitted an application to the Vilniaus City District Court regarding the renewal of the term established by law for the registration of the Company's Articles of Association.

Due to quarantine announced during the spring in the country and the incompletely harmonized provisions of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania and the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, under which the buy-back of the Company‘s shares process was carried out (which lasted until 9 November 2020), the Company is considered to have missed the 6-month term to submit to the Register of Legal Entities the new wording of the Company's Articles of Association, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 9 April 2020.

Therefore, the Company has used the right provided by legal acts to submit the application to the court with a request to renew the missed term and thus enable the Company to approve and register new wording of the Company's Articles of Association in accordance with the legal acts.